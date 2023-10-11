Mortal Kombat vs DC Movie Pitched, but Rejected by Warner Bros (Exclusive)

Over the years, a number of different animated Mortal Kombat projects have been released, including Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, and Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. These projects have all been written by Jeremy Adams, who has also written animated films like Batman: Soul of the Dragon and Justice League: Warworld. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Adams was asked about the possibility of writing an animated crossover between the DC Universe and Mortal Kombat. Adams revealed that the project was pitched, but Warner Bros. turned down the idea.

The Rejected Pitch

ComicBook: Now I want to say, seeing as how you've written every installment of the Mortal Kombat animated features, and actually quite a few DC ones as well, I have to ask, is this leading to DC Universe versus Mortal Kombat? Or should fans lower their expectations? Because I have been wanting this for years. Ever since Scorpion's Revenge came out I was like, "We need DC versus Mortal Kombat."

Jeremy Adams: I would lower your expectations. I don't know if they have any plans to do more. I do know that we pitched that a while ago, but it was kind of rebuffed.

ComicBook: What? Do they hate money?

Jeremy Adams: Well, I think at the end of the day, I don't know if they're ever going to do any more. I hope they do, and I hope they call me to be involved. That would be great because I really love it. But I don't know. I don't know. I think it would be really cool though. Trust me, I would love to see a DC Mortal Kombat. That would be super, super cool.

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

While the idea of an animated movie pitting the characters of Mortal Kombat and DC against one another might sound unusual for those less familiar with video games, there is a history to draw upon. A Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe video game released back in 2008 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The game was a bit less violent than traditional MK games, so players weren't using the same type of Fatalities that the franchise has long been known for. Despite this, the game did get some praise from players based on its cast of notable characters from both universes, which included Superman, Batman, Joker, Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Raiden, and more.

The game never received a direct sequel, but NetherRealm has kept the spirit alive through the Injustice series. The original Injustice featured an appearance by Scorpion as a DLC fighter, while Injustice 2 offered Raiden and Sub-Zero as DLC fighters. Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe might never see another game, but clearly the crossover has not been forgotten!

