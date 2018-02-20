Moss Gets An Official Release Date for PSVR

When Moss was first introduced to major gaming audiences, it was in the form of an animated, tiny, sign language-using mouse. Since then, the incredible virtual reality game has expanded into a title that might very well change the way people use the PlayStation VR headset, and now, it’s got an official release date.

On February 27th (yes, that’s next week) players can hop into the world of Moss and meet Quill, the erstwhile mousey companion, then get right into exploring.

Here’s a little bit about the game from its official PlayStation listing:

Meet Quill, a young mouse with dreams of greatness beyond the confines of her quiet forest settlement. One day while exploring the woods, she finds a mysterious Glass Relic and an ancient magic is awakened. Dramatic events quickly unfold as a distant evil extends its reach. With her uncle now in grave danger, Quill must embark on an epic journey—and she needs you there by her side. Together, you’ll travel to forgotten realms, solve challenging puzzles, and battle menacing enemies. Alone, no one can conquer what you’re up against. But united, you just may defeat even the darkest of villains. Immerse yourself in the world of Moss to help write the story of a hero in the making. Physically Interact in a Dynamic World

Reach into an interactive, tactile world where your every action has meaningful impact. Move objects, heal allies, and alter the very landscape of battle through your own direct influence. Travel to Fantastic Places

Your senses will transport you to expansive environments brimming with beguiling creatures. Explore every cave and corner, from idyllic forests to foreboding ruins. Admire the vast, panoramic views in a lively world that hums with wonder. Form a Unique Bond

Welcome to an alliance for the ages. Through mutual communication and shared experience, your relationship with Quill deepens and thrives. Your abilities are complementary to hers–every victory belongs to you both. Learn the Story of Moss

From its opening pages, Moss will draw you in to a world of myth and magic. Enjoy a rich tale of intriguing characters, illustrious artifacts, and legends old and new. Classic Controls with a Twist

Guide the hero via approachable and familiar action-adventure controls. At the same time, you’ll directly manipulate the field of play as your own character and key ally to Quill.

Moss hits the PlayStation 4 via PSVR on February 27th.