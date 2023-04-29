The Super Mario Bros. Movie Breaks Another Record In Fourth Box Office Weekend

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will continue to dominate the box office for the fourth weekend in a row. After debuting with two record-breaking weekends to start, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will earn an estimated $37.5 million in its fourth weekend, besting The Incredibles 2's $28.4 million to become the best fourth weekend ever for an animated movie. The film's box office total will climb to $487.5 million by Monday morning. The Super Mario Bros. Movie's success comes despite a mixed critical reception ("While it's nowhere near as thrilling as turtle tipping your way to 128 lives, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a colorful -- albeit thinly plotted -- animated adventure that has about as many Nintendos as Nintendon'ts," the critics' consensus reads on Rotten Tomatoes). ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh awarded the film a 2-out-of-5 score in his review. His writing suggests that longtime Mario fans will get the most out of the animated film:

"Passionate Mario fans will find a lot to love in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, as nearly every scene is full of tributes to the beloved brothers and their gaming legacy, to the point that these will distract you from the fact that you came to see a movie. Younger audiences will likely be enraptured by the bright and playful sequences, as well as the physical antics of the adventure. For all other viewers, the experience feels similar to watching someone repeatedly die in a Mario game and promising, 'Just one more try!' as you hope to move on to something more exciting in your life, harmlessly irritating you until you see the sweet relief of a 'Game Over.'"

Also at the box office this weekend, Are You There God? It's Me Margaret opens in third place with $5.56 million. The list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.