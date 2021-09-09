A Dragon Is Born in Our Exclusive Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Magic: The Gathering Previews

Magic: The Gathering returns to Innistrad this fall with two new sets, and the first is Innistrad: Midnight Hunt. The new set focuses on the werewolves that live in the gothic-inspired plane of Magic‘s multiverse. A return to Innistrad’s werewolves means the “tranform” keyword mechanic also makes its return. Transform allows players to flip double-sided cards onto their reverse face after meeting certain conditions. But why should werewolves have all of the fun? Wizards of the Coast has provided ComicBook.com with a sneak preview of some upcoming cards featured in Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, which we are happy to share with our readers.

Our first preview is a double-sided card that shows werewolves aren’t the only ones on Innistrad able to take advantage of transform. Smoldering Egg is a 0/4 dragon egg creature that costs 1R to cast, making it a nice piece of defense for slower decks playing against more aggressive opponents. Whenever the controlling player casts an instant or sorcery spell, they add counters equal to the mana spent to cast to Smoldering Egg. Once Smoldering Egg reaches seven tokens, it transforms.

What does it transform into? Well, a dragon, of course.

Ashmouth Dragon has no casting cost since it’s on the back of Smoldering Egg. It’s a 4/4 dragon creature with flying. Keeping with the theme of Smoldering Egg, it has a special ability that triggers when its controller casts instant and sorcery spells. Cast one and Ashmouth Dragon will deal two damage to any target.

And what kinds of instant and sorcery spells does Innistrad: Midnight Hunt offer that might trigger Smoldering Egg and Ashmouth Dragon? Here’s one: Vivisection.

Vivisection is a sorcery spell that costs 3U to cast, along with sacrificing a creature. The spell lets the play draw three cards. It seems like a nice way to reload your hand with ammunition after transforming your Smoldering Egg into an Ashmouth Dragon (assuming you have a spare creature lying around to dissect).

Magic: The Gathering’s Innistrad: Midnight Hunt set launches on Magic: The Gathering Arena and Magic: The Gathering Online on September 16th. Prerelease events take place from September 13th through September 23rd. Innistrad: Midnight Hunt‘s full tabletop release is set for September 24th.