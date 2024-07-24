MultiVersus Datamine Hints at Stages Based on Harry Potter, Barbie, and More

MultiVersus players just got their hands on Samurai Jack, and Beetlejuice is also coming to the game this season, but it seems developer Player First Games has some other franchises in mind for the future. Datamined content from the game has been shared online, and some early stages have been uncovered seemingly based on Barbie, Harry Potter, and Courage the Cowardly Dog. These stages aren’t close to finished, and we cannot guarantee their validity, so readers should take this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. However, these images come from popular MultiVersus leaker @AusilMV, who has a pretty strong track record!

The Barbie stage seems to be based on a Dreamhouse design, complete with a waterslide. The Harry Potter stage looks like it will be based on Quidditch, and the area based on Courage the Cowardly Dog features the farmhouse from the Cartoon Network series. In an interesting twist, it seems that the farmhouse actually gets abducted by aliens, in a nod to an episode of the series titled “Courageous Cure.” That would be a pretty deep cut reference, but it could also make for a really fun stage! If these stages are legitimate, we don’t know if they’ll be accompanied by playable characters.

In addition to these stages, @AusilMV also shared an image of a stage featuring a black and white steamboat. The leaker speculates that this could be based on Steamboat Willie, which entered the public domain earlier this year. While that would certainly be possible, it seems a bit unlikely. We’ve already seen a lot of companies jump at the chance to make their own takes on the iconic Disney short, but it seems like a weird choice for WB to make when they could instead focus on properties that they outright own, or have some investment in. It’s possible the steamboat stage could be related to something else, but there’s simply no way of knowing for sure.

With MultiVersus back and getting a steady stream of new content, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the game, even if these leaks don’t play out. WB Games announced its acquisition of Player First Games earlier this week, so it seems the company is very invested in the future of MultiVersus!

[H/T: Video Games Chronicle]