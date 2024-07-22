MultiVersus Developer Purchased by WB Games

Warner Bros. Games has announced that it has acquired Player First Games, the studio behind the free-to-play fighting game MultiVersus. Founded in 2019, Player First Games soon after struck a deal with WB Games to create its inaugural project in MultiVersus. Now, mere months after the title’s formal release, WB Games has opted to snatch up Player First Games and make it an exclusive studio for the publisher.

Announced via press release today, WB Games confirmed that it had purchased Player First Games. Details related to the cost of the purchase weren’t disclosed, nor did those at WB shed much light on why it decided to make this move now. As for Player First Games, the studio said that it believes this acquisition will only prove to strengthen MultiVersus in the months and years to come.

“We have worked with Player First Games over several years to create and launch MultiVersus, and we are very pleased to welcome this talented team to Warner Bros. Games,” said WB Games president David Haddad of the move. “The bright and creative team at Player First Games adds to our extensive development capabilities.”

“Our team is excited to join the Warner Bros. Games family, and we feel that this will be great for MultiVersus overall,” Player First Games co-founder Tony Huynh added. “We are working to make the MultiVersus game experience the best it can be and having our development team integrated with the publisher is optimum for the players.”

This announcement of Player First Games being bought by WB Games comes only a day before the start of MultiVersus Season 2. Within the past week, it was revealed that Samurai Jack and Beetlejuice would be folded into the MultiVersus roster as part of this upcoming wave of content. Previously, the game’s most notable additions throughout Season 1 included Jason from Friday the 13th, Agent Smith from The Matrix, and The Joker from DC Comics. Mortal Kombat’s Scorpion has also seemingly been teased to come to MultiVersus as well, but it’s not yet known if this will officially happen.