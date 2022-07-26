MultiVersus Open Beta Patch Adds LeBron, Nerfs Taz

MultiVersus from developer Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games is officially set to launch into Open Beta today at 12PM ET/9AM PT, and with the Open Beta launch comes a new patch. That includes the addition of LeBron James to the platform brawler's roster among other updates. Perhaps most notable, however, is that Taz's much-maligned Tornado is getting seriously nerfed.

On top of adding LeBron and nerfing Taz, the new patch will also fix several bugs for the likes of Iron Giant. Also, apparently, Velma unintentionally weighed too much, and the developer is reducing her overall weight to bring her into line with what it initially intended. It remains to be seen if the Taz nerfs will be enough, though the patch notes indicate that it will be further nerfed in another upcoming patch.

LeBron slams into the open beta tomorrow at 9 am PT! Don't miss out. #MultiVersus pic.twitter.com/XXd7XzCc5m — MultiVersus (@multiversus) July 26, 2022

You can check out the full Open Beta V0.1 patch notes for MultiVersus, straight from the source, below:

Open Beta

Lebron James has arrived! He is our first basketball-wielding character!

New Free Character Rotation (7/26 to 8/8)

Finn

Garnet

Superman

Reindog

New Open Beta Warp Event:

For a LIMITED TIME Gold earned from matches has increased by 25% from 7/26 to 8/8 as an Open Beta Welcome Event!

Characters

Legend:

+ = Buff

- = Nerf

~ = Change

Note: Attacks callouts reference default controls.

Batman

- Air/Ground Neutral Attack: Cooldown on Batarang increased from 13s to 14s. Pick up of Batarang returns 11.55 second up from 11.05. This means that the minimum time between Batarang throws is 2.45s up from 1.95s.

Batman's Batarang pick-up cooldown created very small windows where the Batarang wasn't in play. This change should make it so opponents of Batman have a larger window between Batarang attacks to gain advantage.

Bug Fix: Air/Ground Side Special: Fixed a bug where Grapple would sometimes shoot you off the map.

Bugs Bunny

- Air Up Attack: Startup window increased by 2 frames, active window decreased by 2 frames

The hitbox made it so that Bugs Bunny hit nearly all around himself. This should make the up air a bit more reasonable to deal with.

Iron Giant

Bug Fix: Air Down Attack: can no longer combo into itself

Bug Fix: Air/Ground Down Special: can no longer repeatedly hit and lock opponents in place forever

Bug Fix: Air Up Attack: Can no longer repeatedly hit opponents

Steven Universe

- Air Neutral Attack: Knocks opponents up and away to prevent an infinite attack caused by alternating Air Down Attack and Air Neutral Attack.

Taz

Bug Fix: Fixed a bug that was preventing Taz from doing any aerial attacks once he reached his air special limit.

- Air/Ground Side Special:

If you have been following early access, Taz's Tornado has been dominating his character kit and presenting a non-obvious knowledge check for newer players. By reducing its effectiveness we hope to improve his gameplay health and loop and bring the game to a healthier state for newer players.

A decrease to the tornado's duration and the additional duration gained by passing an ally.

Removing one of the multi-hits of the tornado.

Decreasing the hit pause of all the hits in the tornado.

Reduced knockback from the final hit in the tornado from 1375 to 1275.

Right now, our plan is to transition the Tornado to a cooldown move in an upcoming patch. The tornado is Taz's signature move so we want to keep it as one of his most powerful attacks, with the cooldown forcing more intentional use of it. These nerfs will reduce Taz's strength, especially at higher levels of play, so expect some buffs to the other moves in his kit in the near future. Thank you for your patience and we will continue to evaluate Taz's gameplay health.

Velma

- Weight: reduced from 70 to 63

It was an oversight on our part that Velma is one of the heaviest characters in the game. This change should bring her more in-line with where we originally envisioned her.

As noted above, MultiVersus is set to launch in Open Beta later today on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Early access is currently available for anyone that previously played the Closed Alpha or purchased one of the various Founder's Packs. It can also be earned via Twitch drops. Broadly speaking, MultiVersus is a free-to-play platform brawler with a focus on 2-on-2 team fights. The video game also held a Closed Alpha recently. The title includes full cross-play support as well as server-based rollback netcode. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think of the first Open Beta patch for MultiVersus? Have you been playing it in Early Access? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!