MultiVersus Season 3 Adding the Powerpuff Girls and DC's Nubia

A new season of MultiVersus will begin on Tuesday, September 17th, and the theme this time around is Sugar, Spice, and Everything Nice. Fans of The Powerpuff Girls know that these are the ingredients that were used to create the iconic Cartoon Network trio, and they'll be making their debut as the game's next playable character. Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are represented as a single fighter, and are part of the game's assassin class. Two costume variants have been revealed for the Powerpuff Girls: one offers Dynamo Suits for the sisters, while the other turns them into the Rowdyruff Boys!

The first trailer for MultiVersus Season 3 can be found below.

Player First Games has enlisted the original voice actors to reprise their roles as the Powerpuff Girls. While not confirmed by WB Games, actress Tara Strong (the voice of Bubbles in the original series) shared today's trailer on X/Twitter, tagging Cathy Cavadini (Blossom) and E.G. Daily (Buttercup) stating "we're back." In a great nod to the show's Cartoon Network roots, the girls can be seen in the trailer talking to Samurai Jack, and referencing "when we used to team up all the time for commercials and stuff." The trailer also showcases a new map variant, based on the existing version of Townsville. The map variant will arrive later in the season, and features a destroyed version of the location.

Later in the season, MultiVersus will see the arrival of the DC character Nubia. Nubia has been around since 1973, first appearing as a supporting character in the Wonder Woman comic. While Nubia has been around for decades, the character has seen her role greatly expanded over the last few years, and it's likely that MultiVersus will help introduce her to a bunch of new fans. This season will also see another new map added. The Midnight Showing map is a movie theater inspired location based on Gremlins. Unfortunately, details on both Nubia and the Midnight Showing map are fairly slim at this time. However, we should start to learn a lot more about both in the near future!

Are you looking forward to the new season of MultiVersus? What do you think of the game's new playable characters and maps? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!