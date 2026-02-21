5 Square Games From the 1990s That Still Hold Up Today

Square opened its doors in 1986, but really got rolling in the ’90s, thanks in large part to the success of the Final Fantasy series. And while the developer is still going strong today, it merged with Enix in 2003, so it only had a little over a decade as an independent company. During that stretch, Square put out several great games. While most players know the developer because of Final Fantasy, that’s just a part of its long history. Fortunately, most of Square’s best games still hold up today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are five Square games you can still play nowadays and not feel like you’re missing a beat. While this list could be filled with Final Fantasy games, I’m only including one. If you prefer a different FF game from the ’90s, you can simply replace the one I have, and the list doesn’t change much.

5) Parasite Eve

Parasite Eve was Square’s answer to Resident Evil. Don’t get the idea that it was drifting away from the developer’s RPG roots, though. Parasite Eve instead plays like a hybrid between the two styles, with director Takashi Tokita calling it a “cinematic RPG,” trying to capture the feeling of an interactive movie within Square’s usual style.

With that in mind, it’s probably not surprising to learn that Parasite Eve looked amazing for the time. The cinematic sequences were genuinely jaw-dropping, and the more mature themes were a welcome change from most other games in the late ’90s. It also spawned a franchise for Square, earning two sequels and several adaptations. Still, we haven’t seen anything for more than a decade, despite a few hints from Square Enix that something might be bubbling under the surface.

4) Xenogears

Xenogears is the first entry in the long-running, fan-favorite Xeno series, and it’s fair to say it kicked off with a bang. Originally, Tetsuya Takahashi and Kaori Tanaka pitched it as Final Fantasy VII, but Square then decided it would be a sequel to Chrono Trigger. Both plans ultimately collapsed, and fans got a brand-new sci-fi series out of the ashes.

This one uses the Active Time Battle system found in most of Square’s most popular games at the time, mixing magic and martial arts for most encounters. That said, the characters can also hop into massive robots called gears for epic fights. And it’s worth noting Xenogears features a page-turner of a story, dripping out just enough to keep you hooked throughout. Expect some late nights when you dive into this one because you will not be able to put it down.

3) Secret of Mana

If you’re looking for a classic RPG to play from the SNES era, Secret of Mana isn’t a bad pick. It looks great, features a memorable soundtrack, and has an inventive multiplayer mode that lets you jump into the action with up to two friends. The real-time combat kept all players engaged, making for an RPG that felt unique from most other games in the genre in 1993.

The bad news is that the 2018 remake is a noticeable step back from the original’s excellence. If you really want to enjoy Secret of Mana at its best, you’ll want to grab the Collection of Mana on Switch or find an SNES cart. Either way, this is a must-play game for RPG heads.

2) Final Fantasy VI

As mentioned, there are plenty of great Final Fantasy games you could put in this spot. I think the real battle comes down to FF6 and FF7. While Final Fantasy VII might just be the most important game in Square’s history (and is definitely the most popular), I think I slightly prefer Final Fantasy VI.

There’s just something about that classic style that speaks to me, which probably only serves to show off my age. Plus, Kefka continues to be my favorite Final Fantasy antagonist, so that’s working in FF6‘s favor. That said, if you want to swap in Final Fantasy VII, I wouldn’t argue, but it also wouldn’t change this ranking.

1) Chrono Trigger

Image courtesy of Square

Chrono Trigger is among the greatest RPGs ever made and deserves more love than it gets. I don’t mean from the fans. They almost always show up to sing Chrono Trigger‘s praises. However, Square has never been able to capitalize on Chrono Trigger‘s status as a fan favorite.

We’ve gotten one sequel in the form of Chrono Cross, which is a solid game, but look at how many games Final Fantasy has received over the last few decades. I’m not saying Chrono Trigger should’ve overtaken FF, but two games for something as beloved as this series seems like malpractice. Sure, there’s something to the idea that absence makes the heart grow fonder, but Square is missing out on a larger modern audience by leaving Chrono Trigger on the back burner.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!