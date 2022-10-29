MultiVersus Gives Players Free Weekend Loot

MultiVersus players got another round of free loot this weekend as part of a Scooby-Doo-themed event, and all you have to do to claim your content is watch some Twitch streams for a bit. But instead of just watching other people play MultiVersus, this event operates a bit differently. Those who want the loot will instead be watching Scooby-Doo cartoons to collect the rewards with the "Scoobtober" event live until the end of the day on October 30th.

The Scoobtober event is one made possible because of Warner Bros. owning the rights to the IP while also owning MultiVersus, so it all works out quite nicely for those who already like Scooby-Doo and are playing MultiVersus, too. the game's creators advertised their event on Twitter and listed off a couple of rewards players could get for watching the content while also providing some examples of streamers players can watch to get the loot.

Like, zoinks, Scoob! We're celebrating #Scoobtober by streaming 48 hours straight of #ScoobyDoo with Twitch Drops enabled. Tune in tomorrow on our Twitch starting at 6:00pm PT and help us celebrate the Halloween season. #MultiVersus https://t.co/drv1ZqlwHZ pic.twitter.com/iWLGCg2kKr — MultiVersus (@multiversus) October 27, 2022

Over on the Campaigns page for Twitch Drops, we have a breakdown of the loot with requirements that line up with the details shared in the tweet above. You'll get Toast, a profile icon, a ringout effect, and a profile banner in that order based on how much Scooby-Doo you watch with the full list of rewards given out after watching two hours of Scooby-Doo.

You can look for participating streamers that have the Twitch Drops enabled if there's someone in particular you'd like to give your views to, but if you're just in it for the loot, the easiest thing to do is to watch the official MultiVersus channel once you've made sure your accounts are linked and in order.

In other MultiVersus news shared recently, the developers announced that Black Adam would be out this week as the game's newest fighter alongside the release of the Arcade Mode. That release didn't happen, however, with Player First Games announcing shortly afterwards that the release of Black Adam had been delayed. The character does not yet have a new release date following that delay.

MultiVersus' Scoobtober event is live from now until October 30th.