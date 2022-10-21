MultiVersus Reveals Black Adam Teaser, Release Window

MultiVersus creator Player First Games revealed months ago that Black Adam would be coming to the game, and on Tuesday, the developer narrowed down the DC character's release window to sometime this week. A teaser trailer for Black Adam put out to foreshadow his arrival also confirmed that we'll be seeing a new game mode released this week as well, though details on that mode as well as Black Adam's unique abilities have not yet been shared.

The teaser below was brief overall but included what it needed to in order to get the teases across. We see an arcade cabinet crackling into focus with an image of Black Adam shown on it alongside his name. Player First Games confirmed that both new additions would be out this week but didn't give a specific day.

Extra, Extra: Unexplainable Lightning Surges Jolt Arcades Everywhere! Black Adam and Arcade Mode join #MultiVersus later this week! pic.twitter.com/gW2YGyWbhx — MultiVersus (@multiversus) October 24, 2022

For those who've been swept up in all the Black Adam movie news throughout the past couple of months, you'll notice that this is not Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's version of the character that's coming to the game. This is the same version of Black Adam that we've known would be coming all along given that he, too, was revealed months ago back when Player First Games said that he'd be added alongside Stripe during Season 1. That's not to say that it's impossible for Player First Games to add some sort of skin for the character that turns him into The Rock's version of Black Adam – The Rock clearly has no issue being added to games via cosmetics – but nothing of that sort has been announced at this time.

With past fighter reveals and releases, Player First Games and WB Games have periodically released teasers for the characters before their arrivals that show off things like their role classification and abilities. One would imagine that Black Adam would be either a Tank or a Bruiser, though we'll have to wait for the full reveal to know for sure. We'll learn more about the Arcade Mode, too, so expect to see details on those things shared this week before they're both released in an upcoming MultiVersus update.