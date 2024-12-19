Call of Duty: MW3 Discounted to $10 in Absurd New Deal

A ridiculous new sale on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has seen the 2023 entry in the shooter franchise being sold for only $10. With Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 having launched back in October, most players have naturally moved on to the latest installment in the series. Still, for those who have been interested in checking out MW3 but haven’t done so yet, a new discount on the game should be pounced on right away.

As of this moment, Call of Duty: MW3 can be snagged for $9.99 in a deal at GameStop. While GameStop tends to mark down its pre-owned games the most, this offer is actually for brand-new copies of MW3. Conversely, pre-owned versions or CoD: MW3 are then going for an even lower $8.54. Both of these prices are the lowest they have ever been for MW3 since it was released this past year.

Per usual, there is a slight caveat to this Modern Warfare III deal. Specifically, this promo is only tied to the PS5 and PS4 versions of the game, which means Xbox users can’t capitalize on the offer. In addition, getting a copy of MW3 is all dependent on availability within your own region. If a local store doesn’t have the game in stock, you might not be able to get ahold of it. And even if you opt to have it shipped, you’ll then have to pay GameStop’s shipping cost.

Despite these stipulations, this is still an excellent sale for Call of Duty: MW3 and is very much worth taking advantage of while live.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

“In the direct sequel to the record-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Captain Price and Task Force 141 face off against the ultimate threat. The ultranationalist war criminal Vladimir Makarov is extending his grasp across the world causing Task Force 141 to fight like never before.

Modern Warfare III celebrates the 20th anniversary of Call of Duty with one of the greatest collections of Multiplayer maps ever assembled – both fan favorites and all new ones. This includes all 16 launch maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009), modernized with new modes and gameplay features, as well as multiple new core 6v6 maps.

For the first time, team up with other squads to survive and fight massive hordes of the undead in the largest Call of Duty Zombies map ever. Modern Warfare Zombies (MWZ) tells a new Treyarch Zombies story with missions, core Zombies features, and secrets to discover.”