My Arcade Introduces New Mini Arcade Games, High-Definition Retro Handheld and Console Hybrid

My Arcade made its debut last year with neat little mini-arcade games, including favorites from Data East and Bandai Namco such as Bad Dudes vs. Dragon Ninja and Dig-Dug. But this was just the tip of the retro iceberg, as it has announced a new lineup of old-school faves, along with a retro console with a multi-functional touch.

The company revealed its newest additions at CES this morning, including several arcade favorites from Taito and Bandai Namco. Bubble Bobble and Elevator Action will no doubt be familiar favorites to fans; and Ms. Pac-Man and Galaga should find a proper audience as well, especially in more convenient handheld format.

Check out the full breakdown of what’s on the way below.

Bubble Bobble and Elevator Action Micro Players [$34.99 each]: The same arcade cabinets that gamers know and love, scaled down to 6.75″ for desktop play. Each Micro Player features artwork inspired by the original arcade cabinets as well as a full color, 2.75″ screen with volume control and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Bubble Bobble Pocket Player [$34.99]: Now gamers can get their retro fix on-the-go with the iconic titles Bubble Bobble and hard-to-find cult classics Bubble Bobble Part 2 and Rainbow Island. These TAITO classics are available in portable format on My Arcade’s signature Pocket Player, featuring a 2.75″ full color screen and ergonomic design.

Don Doko Don Pocket Player [$34.99]: For the first time on a handheld in the West, Japanese platform adventure game Don Doko Don and its sequel, Don Doko Don 2, are available along with the quirky classic Chack’n Pop. Players can enjoy hours upon hours of exciting action and challenging gameplay in a convenient portable format.

Ms. Pac-Man Micro Player [$34.99]: Scaled down to 6.75″ for desktop play, the Ms. Pac-Man Micro Player features artwork inspired by the original arcade cabinet as well as a full color, 2.75″ screen displaying 8-bit graphics with volume control and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Ms. Pac-Man Pocket Player [$34.99]: This new Pocket Player includes fully playable 8-bit versions of Ms. Pac-Man, Sky Kid, and Mappy games. Featuring a full-color 2.75″ screen to brightly display Ms. Pac-Man in all of her 8-bit glory, My Arcade’s signature Pocket Player is fine-tuned for hours of play through its emphasis on ergonomics and compact design.

Galaga Pocket Player [: $34.99]: Shooter fanatics can now enjoy three out-of-this-world classics, Galaga, Galaxian, and Xevious, on a compact game system perfect for retro gamers on-the-go.

Dig-Dug Pocket Player [$34.99]: Enjoy all time classic Dig-Dug and its lesser known sequel, Dig-Dug II, join cult favorite The Tower of Druaga in an epic handheld which is sure to provide hours of enjoyment.

On top of that, the company also introduced its forthcoming Retro Champ system, which will enable fans to play NES and Famicom games in high-definition. It’ll sell for $79.99, and the full description can be found below:

The Retro Champ Console breathes new life into retro gamers’ NES and Famicom cartridges without the need for a legacy console. My Arcade’s new console includes a built-in 7 inch screen that allows for portable play with 3 to 5 hours of playtime via the built-in rechargeable batteries. Retro gamers looking to play from the comfort of their couches can connect the Retro Champ to their TVs via the console’s HDMI output and pair with My Arcade wireless controllers (sold separately). Also included is a built-in cartridge cleaning kit- no more blowing on cartridges! The device is ideal for game collectors, cartridge hunters, and convention/expo goers that need a portable device to test potential new purchases.

We’ll let you know as soon as these products have a release date, but it’s going to be a great year for old-school fans!

