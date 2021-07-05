My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge Announced

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer DeadToast Entertainment have announced My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge, a new free-to-play mobile video game from the franchise that is set to release on August 5th. Alongside the reveal and release date announcement, a trailer for My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge has also been released, and it looks like everything that the original My Friend Pedro video game is known for: death-defying flips, guns, and just... a lot of violence. Only this time, it's a little cuter and rounder.

Originally released as a Flash video game back in 2014, My Friend Pedro really took off when it released for PC and consoles in 2019. The parkour gunplay has been largely praised, and it helps that "Pedro" is a talking banana that tasks the player with committing the rampage. It's become popular enough that there is actually a television show in the works, written and executive produced by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad.

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge is a brand new mobile adventure full of blood, bullets, and bananas! Play for free on the App Store and Google Play starting August 5! Preorder at https://t.co/jnMWJ7NzxZ and peel off a free download as soon as it launches! pic.twitter.com/y9KnmAy8TB — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) July 5, 2021

"They kidnapped his wife and kids and left him for dead. But it's going to take more than that to split this banana's family. Help your friend Pedro serve some ice cold revenge, with a sprinkle of bullets on top," the official description of My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge reads. "My Friend Pedro is back in a brand new mobile adventure of blood, bullets and bananas! Flip and fire your way through 37 action packed levels on foot, on a motorcycle and even on a skateboard. Plan your high caliber choreography for the best scores and, if your skin is tough enough, test your skills in Blood Rush mode."

As noted above, My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge is set to release as a free-to-play title for iOS and Android on August 5th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the My Friend Pedro franchise right here.

