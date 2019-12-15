My Hero One’s Justice 2 Confirms Playable Fat Gum, Twice, and Mr. Compress

The upcoming My Hero Academia video game My Hero One’s Justice 2 is set to include a whole slew of different characters from the franchising, ranging from Izuku Midoriya to Sir Nighteye and more. With the game’s March release quickly approaching, more and more characters have been announced over the past several months. It would seem that several more are yet to be announced, as it’s now been revealed that the Pro Hero Fat Gum and villains Twice and Mr. Compress are joining the title.

The news comes courtesy of the latest issue of Weekly Jump, which included the announcement. Apparently Fat Gum can absorb opponents attacks, releasing them back and becoming thinner in the process, while Mr. Compress can (as his name implies) compress opponents and Twice can pull off some two-on-one shenanigans. Given the Quirks of these characters, these abilities make total sense, though it’ll be interesting to see how the game deals with the overpowering nature of some of these.

What do you think of My Hero One’s Justice 2 so far? Are you interested in picking it up when it releases next year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Bandai Namco describes My Hero One’s Justice 2 on its website:

“The battle for justice continues, but this time the fight gets bigger, badder, and more quirkier in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2. Based on the hit anime series, all of your favorite characters return in this 3D arena fighter that pits heroes and villains in the ultimate test for righteousness.

“Play through the anime and experience memorable fights as you relive iconic scenes. Pick up after the finish of MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE and see what happens to Deku and the class at UA.

“The cast from MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE are back and they’re now joined by newly added characters from the series. With 40 playable characters, build your dream team with your favorite hero or villain. Fight to build up your PLUS ULTRA meter and pull off quirks in special combos that goes beyond!”

My Hero’s One Justice 2 is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on March 13, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the My Hero Academia franchise right here.

[H/T Ryokutya2089]