My Hero One's Justice 2 Is Getting a Photo Mode

My Hero One's Justice 2, the latest and greatest video game based on the My Hero Academia franchise, is officially getting its very own photo mode. This reveal comes hot on the heels of the game adding Hawks as a DLC fighter and an English dub featuring the voice actors from the anime series. Photo Mode will be added as part of a free update to the title this summer, though no exact date has been announced as of yet.

Photo Mode will include two distinct options, Portrait Mode and Action Mode. The former will allow for group photos while the latter is meant for battle photos. "In Photo Mode, aspiring photographers can choose the poses, expressions and positions of up to four characters at a time on a stage of their choosing; wall, ground and object destruction can also be toggled on and off based on user preference," Bandai Namco stated in the announcement. "Additionally, players looking to 'Go Beyond' can even add photo decorations after snapping their perfect shot."

My Hero's One Justice 2 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the My Hero Academia franchise right here. Here's what ComicBook.com's review of the game, which gave it a 4 out of 5, had to say about it:

"With tons of playable characters, great changes to its core fighting, and lots of things to do for those who want to dive in, My Hero One's Justice 2 is a sequel that goes beyond Plus Ultra. It's more for fans than fighters, but the overall experience is welcoming to anyone who wants to throw down in the hero world."

Have you had a chance to play My Hero One's Justice 2 yet? Are you excited about the upcoming Photo Mode? Or are you excited to play as Hawks? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming! And keep scrolling to check out several screenshots of the new Photo Mode!