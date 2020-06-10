My Hero One's Justice 2 Adds English Dub

In what appears to be a total surprise, the latest My Hero Academia video game, My Hero One's Justice 2, has added an English dub out of nowhere. Previously, the game included a Japanese voiceover only with subtitles. A new update for the title from Bandai Namco has added an English voiceover in addition to DLC support, and it seems like Hawks, the first DLC fighter for the game, is set to release soon.

While there does not appear to be any sort official announcement out from the publisher, several prominent voice actors have come out to confirm that they, in fact, did record English voiceover for the title, and anyone that actually has the video game can actually go and update now to receive it.

So uh... surprise! We dubbed My Hero: One's Justice 2! Guess who I play! Thanks @BandaiNamcoUS and @okratron5000 for having me! I recorded this IN TEXAS!#Overhaul #MyHeroOnesJustice2 pic.twitter.com/wPFVRq1HQj — Kellen Goff #BlackLivesMatter (@kellengoff) June 10, 2020

When @BandaiNamcoUS struts in and drops a FREE AUTOMATIC UPDATE to #MyHeroOnesJustice2 with the English dub. pic.twitter.com/yoRf6vsLfd — Christopher Sabat (@JustChrisSabat) June 10, 2020

My Hero's One Justice 2 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Hawks, the first DLC fighter, should be available soon, and you can check him out in action right here. You can also read all of our previous coverage of the My Hero Academia franchise right here. Here's what ComicBook.com's review of the game, which gave it a 4 out of 5, had to say about it:

"With tons of playable characters, great changes to its core fighting, and lots of things to do for those who want to dive in, My Hero One's Justice 2 is a sequel that goes beyond Plus Ultra. It's more for fans than fighters, but the overall experience is welcoming to anyone who wants to throw down in the hero world."

Have you had a chance to play My Hero One's Justice 2 yet? Does the new English dub tempt you? Or are you excited to play as Hawks? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

[H/T Siliconera]

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.