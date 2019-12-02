My Hero One’s Justice 2 Release Date Revealed

Given the popularity of the My Hero Academia franchise, it should come as no surprise that video games featuring the anime and manga’s characters are already being produced at a fast pace. Not only has there been the original My Hero One’s Justice last year, a fighting game featuring characters from the franchise, but there’s already a sequel coming next year, and now it officially has a release date.

While it had previously been expected next year, My Hero One’s Justice now has an official release date: March 13, 2020. The fighting game is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch early next year with what Bandai Namco touts as a revamped story mode as well as new characters like, for example, Sir Nighteye, All Might’s former sidekick with the Quirk Foresight.

Here’s how Bandai Namco describes My Hero One’s Justice 2 on its website:

“The battle for justice continues, but this time the fight gets bigger, badder, and more quirkier in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2. Based on the hit anime series, all of your favorite characters return in this 3D arena fighter that pits heroes and villains in the ultimate test for righteousness.

“Play through the anime and experience memorable fights as you relive iconic scenes. Pick up after the finish of MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE and see what happens to Deku and the class at UA.

“The cast from MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE are back and they’re now joined by newly added characters from the series. With 40 playable characters, build your dream team with your favorite hero or villain. Fight to build up your PLUS ULTRA meter and pull off quirks in special combos that goes beyond!”

My Hero’s One Justice 2 is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on March 13, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the My Hero Academia franchise right here.