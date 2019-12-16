New My Hero One’s Justice 2 Trailer Shows Off Fat Gum, Sir Nighteye, the Big Three, and More

A new trailer for the upcoming My Hero Academia video game My Hero One’s Justice 2 showcases the game’s various characters, new and old alike, trading blows and quips like no tomorrow. There’s the usual suspects like Deku and Lemillion, but there’s also footage of Fat Gum, Twice, and more. The trailer is chock-full of heroes and villains.

In addition to the new character-focused trailer, Bandai Namco has revealed that the new video game will include a 2v2 mode that will allow four players to place at once. There’s some video of this mode in the aforementioned trailer, and it looks incredibly hectic. While there’s every possibility it could turns out incredibly fun — Super Smash Bros. Ultimate remains a delight, for example — it also looks like a bit of a headache at the moment.

Become the number one hero when MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 releases on March 13, 2020! Pre-Order #MHOJ2 today to get the full game, Nomu (Playable Character), + 2 Additional Early Unlock Playable Characters (TBA): https://t.co/rZV6ZV0rS4 pic.twitter.com/Gmno5qIROn — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) December 16, 2019

Here’s how Bandai Namco describes My Hero One’s Justice 2 on its website:

“The battle for justice continues, but this time the fight gets bigger, badder, and more quirkier in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2. Based on the hit anime series, all of your favorite characters return in this 3D arena fighter that pits heroes and villains in the ultimate test for righteousness.

“Play through the anime and experience memorable fights as you relive iconic scenes. Pick up after the finish of MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE and see what happens to Deku and the class at UA.

“The cast from MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE are back and they’re now joined by newly added characters from the series. With 40 playable characters, build your dream team with your favorite hero or villain. Fight to build up your PLUS ULTRA meter and pull off quirks in special combos that goes beyond!”

My Hero’s One Justice 2 is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on March 13, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the My Hero Academia franchise right here.