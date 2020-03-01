New My Hero One’s Justice 2 Trailer Spotlights Its Villains

A new trailer for the upcoming video game sequel My Hero One’s Justice 2 focuses on its villains, spotlighting the likes of Overhaul, Tomura Shigaraki, Twice, Mr. Compress, and more. As it introduces each villain, key art and pose included, it goes on to show off exactly what they look like in action, and it would appear that every single one of them will be a formidable foe.

There’s even a secondary, more, well, “Overhaul” version of Overhaul with multiple limbs, but surprisingly, it is Mr. Compress that comes out of the trailer looking the most interesting. Given his Quirk, where he literally compresses things into little balls, it was a bit unclear exactly how that might play out in the game, but it would appear that he’ll use it to gain all sorts of tactical, battlefield advantages, tossing his enemies around like nothing at all. (And what looks like some sort of finisher seems pretty epic as well.) But don’t take my word for it! You can watch the trailer for yourself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ll destroy this world! From its very foundation!” #MyHeroOnesJustice2 WATCH our Villains Trailer for MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 and for prepare the game’s release on March 13th! https://t.co/rZV6ZV0rS4 pic.twitter.com/H0nF4XxBln — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) February 28, 2020

Here’s how Bandai Namco describes My Hero One’s Justice 2 on its website:

“The battle for justice continues, but this time the fight gets bigger, badder, and more quirkier in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2. Based on the hit anime series, all of your favorite characters return in this 3D arena fighter that pits heroes and villains in the ultimate test for righteousness.

“Play through the anime and experience memorable fights as you relive iconic scenes. Pick up after the finish of MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE and see what happens to Deku and the class at UA.

“The cast from MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE are back and they’re now joined by newly added characters from the series. With 40 playable characters, build your dream team with your favorite hero or villain. Fight to build up your PLUS ULTRA meter and pull off quirks in special combos that goes beyond!”

My Hero’s One Justice 2 is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on March 13th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the My Hero Academia franchise right here.