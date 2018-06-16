How ‘My Hero One’s Justice’ Connects to the Anime

My Hero Academia

When it comes to video game adaptations of anime and manga series, they either follow the stories that viewers already know or take their own paths with totally new adventures. We asked Bandai Namco at E3 if My Hero One’s Justice would feature a story mode and were told that the My Hero game would indeed have a mode that takes players through some of the events of the anime series.

“There is a story mode,” said Bandai Namco associate brand manager Randy Le. “It takes place in the later half of Season 2 until the current season now. So you get to play through some of the moments of those parts of the series.”

When asked to elaborate on the story mode and share any more details that those fully caught up with the anime would understand when trying to figure out where in time the game takes place, Le expanded on his answer to give a specific starting point for the story mode.

“For those of you familiar with the show, the story takes place after Deku finishes his internship with Gran Tarino, and from there we see his progression through Season 3,” Le explained. “The story itself takes place with the current season now, Season 3.”

Players will progress through the story mode with the cast of heroes from the anime, some of which have already been revealed by Bandai Namco in the past. Once you complete the story mode the first time while using the heroes, Le said that you’ll unlock a new mode that lets you relive the experiences all over again, this time as the villains.

“Something cool that we just introduced is that after you finish the story with the heroes, you unlock a ‘villains mode.’ So you get to reexperience the story, but from their eyes.”

Le reiterated that you won’t be able to play through this “villains mode” from the beginning, so you’ll have to beat the story mode normally first to unlock the extra mode.

My Hero One’s Justice is scheduled to release in October for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.