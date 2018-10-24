‘My Hero One’s Justice’: Arcade Mode Revealed Alongside Endeavor Character Details

Bandai Namco is back with some new details of its upcoming fighting game: My Hero One’s Justice.

More specifically, the publisher has revealed a brand-new mode dubbed “Arcade Mode,” as well as detailed Endeavor, who will be available to players who pre-order the game, and presumably as a DLC character for all who don’t pre-order.

According to Bandai Namco, Arcade Mode will see players fight against six consecutive opponents, with each being more difficult than the past. In other words, a classic fighting game arcade mode.

If you manage to defeat all six opponents, you will be rewarded with “special items.” What these special items will be, and whether or not they will be worth it, remains to be seen.

Arcade mode, by and large, is not what draws most players to a fighting game, but a good arcade mode can go a long way, especially for players who don’t play competitively, by stretching out the longevity of the game. It won’t be a gamebreaker if it isn’t complete and engaging, but it would be disappointing.

Meanwhile, Bandai Namco provides the following overview of Endeavor:

“Endeavor, the hero currently holding the No. 1 spot, has raw, unrelenting, unbridled power that is matched only by the intensity of his anger. His personality is reflected in his fighting style, he fights with powerful and intense flames that burst from his body, reducing anything he touches to ash.

“Despite suffering huge recoil when unleashing his signature moves, a successful hit causes devastating damage to his opponent. In addition, to his formidable close-range attacks, he’s also skilled with mid-range combat too. It will take players practice to master every aspect of Endeavor’s arsenal and crush their opponents without mercy.”

My Hero One’s Justice — which is already available in Japan via PS4 and Nintendo Switch — is poised to release in the west on October 26 via the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.

