My Hero One’s Justice’s New Screenshots Showcase All For One

Bandai Namco has dished out a foursome of new My Hero One’s Justice screenshots all with the purpose of showcasing the newly-announced roster addition, All For One, in-game, fighting, and looking evil.

You can peep the new screenshots for yourself below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: All For One, voiced by Akio Ootsuka, will have both close range and long range attacks at his deploy, which the new screenshots show off. He also has the power to steal Quirks from any of his competitors.

The true leader and benefactor of the League of Villains, and the main antagonist of My Hero Academia, All For One was once Japan’s most powerful villain who has now returned. Both his motives and true identity are unknown, but what is known is that he is looking to raise Tomura to become his eventual successor.

If you want, you can read more about the character here before the game releases.

My Hero’s One Justice is in development for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Barring any delay, it will release this fall on October 26. Below you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official overview from Bandai Namco:

YOUR JUSTICE BEGINS NOW!

Whether you want to see the destruction of humanity or believe heroes should defend those in need, fight to prove your justice in My Hero One’s Justice. The popular Weekly Shonen Jump manga series comes to life, as players experience the abilities of fan favorite characters such as Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Tomura Shigaraki, and many more in this arena brawler, where you’ll get to choose between hero and villain in your path to justice.

Utilize Quirks and call upon your side-kicks to activate powerful attacks where your environments are at your disposal in total field destruction. The battle doesn’t just confine you to the ground – take the fight upwards where buildings and walls become a part of the action.