‘My Tamagotchi Forever’ Mobile Game Now Available Worldwide

Tamagotchi … oh, those memories! The proof of a generation that our attentions span can only be held for so long while our little digital pets whisk away in hunger and their own filth. That, or you were like me and paid a freaking amount of attention to these fictional creatures and protected it like it was your damn child. No matter what side of the spectrum you were on, the pocket companions are now back – in mobile form!

Bandai Namco and Paladin Studios have officially announced that My Tamagotchi Forever is now available worldwide for iOS and Android devices – check out more about the latest game-on-the-go below:

RECONNECT TO YOUR OLD FRIENDS

Meet Mametchi, Kuchipatchi and many more of your old friends in Tamatown. When you take good care of your Tamagotchi, they will evolve to adulthood. Help them achieve their dreams – from being an astronaut to science teacher or mayor. Each Tamagotchi has a place in Tamatown, and with your proper care and dedication, Tamatown and its adorable residents will thrive. With some diligence and love, you get friends for life!

A HAPPY DAY

Bathe, feed, play, and sleep – there’s always something to do to keep your Tamagotchi happy. Your Tamagotchi will let you know what they need. A warm soapy bath gets them clean. Shopping for food and feeding your little friend revitalizes them. With their energy restored, head to the arcade and play minigames to earn coins – from Match-3 puzzles to Hide-And-Seek. Then get out to Tamatown to decorate the village and create Memorable Moments. After a day of fun, when everyone’s tired, it’s time to head to bed and rest a bit. Turn off the lights and say goodnight – and rest assured that your little pal will be waiting for you when you get back.

READY TO GROW

From a tiny egg to full-grown Tamagotchi, your pet will go through several stages of evolution, each containing unique characters and evolution paths. Your actions determine which characters you get. There’s a lot of unique Tamagotchi, and each requires a specific kind of caretaking. Can you hatch them all?

SHARING IS CARING

Decorate Tamatown with playgrounds, trees, boats, swimming pools and dozens of other playful objects. Your Tamagotchi are happy to join in on the fun! Snap pictures to create Memorable Moments, and collect these memories in your photo album. You can then share the photos with your friends and compare notes on evolution and other game tips. When you want to connect with other Tama-fans, you can join the thriving community of Tamagotchi enthusiasts to chat about the game.

FUN FOR EVERYONE

Whether you are a Tamagotchi veteran or this is your first encounter, My Tamagotchi Forever has plenty of fun and love for everyone. The game is available now for smartphones and tablets, on the App Store and Google Play Store. Get it now – your Tamagotchi is waiting for you!