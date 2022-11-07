Mythic Quest Star Ashly Burch Speaks Out on Involvement in Last of Us, Fallout, and Horizon Zero Dawn Shows

There are a number of adaptations in development based on popular video games, including The Last of Us, Fallout, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Actress Ashly Burch has played a prominent role in all three of those franchises, most notably voicing Aloy in both of PlayStation's Horizon games. In addition to voice work, Burch currently appears as one of the stars in Mythic Quest on Apple TV+. In an interview with ComicBook.com's Joe Schmidt, Burch was asked whether she'll have any role in these adaptations. While Burch seemed excited about the idea of reprising her roles, she was quick to say that she isn't sure that she'll be involved with any of them.

"I have no idea. I mean... I would love it. But I have no idea," replied Burch. "Although props to Craig Mazin, who's doing Last of Us! Our very own Lou from Mythic Quest!"

Burch's Mythic Quest co-star Jessie Ennis was quick to chime in, telling fans that they should "start a petition" to get Burch involved with these projects. It remains to be seen whether fans of these gaming franchises will rally around Burch to get her a role, but it certainly seems possible.

In addition to voicing Aloy, Burch provides the voice of Mel in The Last of Us Part II. Since the first season of HBO's The Last of Us is focused on the events from the first game, it wouldn't make sense for Mel to appear just yet. However, if the series is successful enough, it's possible characters and event from the second game could also be adapted. Since Burch also provided the motion-capture for Mel, and she has a history with Craig Mazin, it certainly seems like a possibility. For now, fans of The Last of Us will just have to wait and see, and fans of Burch can catch her in the new season of Mythic Quest, which is set to premiere on November 11th.

Are you looking forward to any of these video game adaptations? Would you like to see Burch reprise any of these roles in live-action? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!