Joystick Deal Brings the Arcade Experience to Your Nintendo Switch and More

Take a good look at the 8Bitdo N30 Arcade Stick. How fun would it be to play games on the Nintendo Switch with this thing? Actually, the N30 is Bluetooth and USB compatible with Windows, macOS and Android devices as well. Not bad for only $50.53, which is around $30 off the regular price. Grab one here before it sells out!

The N30 is also mod-able and customizable (you can easily mod your stick with Sanwa buttons and Arcade sticks – solder free), and it claims to have an 18 hour play time on a single charge. Needless to say, this would be the best way to play a fighting game on the Nintendo Switch. It also works with RetroPie apparently, so it isn’t hard to imagine all of the fun that you can have there. If you want to explore the possibilities with Raspberry Pi and the 8Bitdo N30 Arcade Stick, this Raspberry Pi 3 kit is a good place to start. You can even save 12% on the starter kit when you clip the Amazon coupon in the listing. The features include:

Includes Official Raspberry Pi 3 (RPi 3) Model B Quad-Core 1.2 GHz 1 GB RAM–Features On-board WiFi and Bluetooth Connectivity [Latest Broadcom BCM2837 Chip]

• Includes Samsung 32 GB Evo Plus (Class 10) Micro SD Card Preloaded With NOOBS & RetroPie With MicroSD -USB ADAPTER (can be used to Re-Write the SD Card if desired)

• Includes UL Listed 2.5 Amp USB Power Supply with Micro USB Cable and Noise Filter – Designed for the Raspberry Pi 3–Includes Retro Gaming Style Case With Easy Access to all Ports

• Includes High Quality 5 FT CEC Compatible HDMI Cable–Set of 2 Heatsink–Vilros Raspberry Pi Quick Start Guide

• This kit is fully guaranteed for 1 year with our 5 Star US based Customer Support

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.