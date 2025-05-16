Nintendo Switch Online Adds Beloved N64 Game From 1996

Nintendo Switch Online has finally added a new N64 game to its vast library of titles in 2025. While there are already plenty of games from the Nintendo 64 to play via Switch Online, new additions to the service are pretty rare. To this point in the year, only Ridge Racer 64 has joined the Switch Online catalog of N64 games, which brought the number of playable titles to 40 in total. Now, the 41st game from the N64 has landed on NSO, and it’s one that many should adore.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of today, Killer Instinct Gold has come to Nintendo Switch Online. Released originally in 1996, Killer Instinct Gold is the console version of the arcade fighting game Killer Instinct 2. By all accounts, Killer Instinct Gold is one of the most popular fighting games to ever grace the N64 and is still looked back upon fondly to this day.

While it’s great to see Killer Instinct Gold now appear on Nintendo Switch Online, it’s worth stressing that the game is only available via the “Expansion Pack” tier of the service. Compared to the base version of Switch Online, which gives subscribers access to NES, SNES, and Game Boy games, N64 games are locked behind the pricier “Expansion Pack” option, which goes for $49.99 annually. Still, while this option is more costly, it might be well worth the price if you’re looking to revisit some of the best N64 games more easily than ever.

To learn more about Killer Instinct Gold and its arrival on Nintendo Switch Online, you can check out its new trailer and synopsis courtesy of Nintendo here:

Killer Instinct Gold

Play video

About: “The Killer Instinct tournament is back in this classic 1996 fighting title originally released for the Nintendo 64 system. Pick from a roster of 10 killer fighters, and test your instincts across multiple explosive game modes. Battle other fighters in classic Arcade mode, pit your favorite characters against a friend’s in Team mode, or face off in the round-robin-style Tournament mode with up to eight players!

There’s even a Training mode where you can sharpen your techniques, and with hundreds of thousands of moves and killer Combos at your fingertips, a little training goes a long way. You’ll need all the practice you can get to have a chance at landing a 70-hit Ultra Combo—and that’s if you’re not interrupted by a C-C-C-COMBO BREAKER!”