N64 Games on Nintendo Switch Online Getting Huge Upgrade

N64 games available via Nintendo Switch Online are getting a huge upgrade with the Nintendo Switch 2. Right now, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have the option to upgrade their subscription with the Expansion Pack, which, among other things, gives owners access to N64 games on the Nintendo Switch Online app. Right now, this includes 33 different N64 games, including Super Mario 64, GoldenEye 007, Star Fox 64, Wave Race 64, Paper Mario, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and many other great games from this era.

Unfortunately, there is no word of Nintendo removing the Expansion Pack requirement when it comes to N64 games, however, those that upgrade their Nintendo Switch to the Nintendo Switch 2 when it releases later this year will enjoy an upgrade.

More specifically, Nintendo has relayed word that N64 games available with Nintendo Switch Online, on Nintendo Switch 2, will have a new CRT filter that gives them a retro feel. In addition to this, button remapping is being added for each N64 game, as well as a rewind feature. None of this is currently available on Nintendo Switch, and this isn’t going to change. This is only going to on available on Nintendo Switch 2.

As a reminder, here are the N64 games currently available via the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack: 1080 Snowboarding, Banjo Kazooie, Banjo-Tooie, Blast Corps, Dr. Mario 64, Excitebike 64, Extreme G, F-Zero X, GoldenEye 007, Harvest Moon 64, Iggy’s Reckin’ Balls, Jet Force Gemini, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, Mario Golf, Mario Kart 64, Mario Party, Mario Party 2, Mario Party 3, Mario Tennis, Paper Mario, Pilotwings 64, Pokemon Puzzle League, Pokemon Snap, Pokemon Stadium, Pokemon Stadium 2, Ridge Racer 64, Sin & Punishment, Star Fox 64, Super Mario 64 The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Wave Race 64, Win Back: Covert Operations, and Yoshi’s Story.

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, for those interested, costs $50 when selecting a 12-month subscription, which right now, is the only length for Nintendo fans to choose.

