Nintendo Switch Online Adds First Free N64 Game of 2025 (And It’s a Great One)

The first free N64 game of 2025 is now available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers across Switch, Switch Lite, and OLED Switch. The new N64 game hails specifically from the year 2000, Nintendo fans on N64 were treated to the likes of Perfect Dark, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Mario Tennis, Banjo-Tooie, Pokemon Puzzle League, Paper Mario, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, Excitebike 64, WWF No Mercy, and Madden NFL 2001. These were just the biggest highlights of 2000 for N64 gamers, but there were other great games that flew under the radar in comparison, but still have plenty of fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of these games is no doubt Ridge Racer 64, which was actually made by Nintendo itself. For the release, Namco licensed the IP out to Nintendo. As a result, this was notably the first Ridge Racer game not on Arcades or a PlayStation console.

Unfortunately, as an N64 game, this addition is locked behind the Expansion Pack tier of Nintendo Switch Online, aka the more expensive tier of NSO. Those with a standard Nintendo Switch Online subscription will not be able to download and check this one out like they can games from some other legacy Nintendo machines, such as the NES and SNES. Those that have the Expansion Pack version of NSO, and thus can check out the game via the Nintendo Switch Online app, can read more about the classic 2000 game below.

“Race into action with Ridge Racer 64,” reads an official description of the game from Nintendo. “It’s got all the fast-paced arcade action you’ve come to expect from the Ridge Racer name. Plus extra features you’ve never seen before! Race with up to four players simultaneously on the same screen. Compete on never-before-seen tracks and witness amazing special effects. You’ve never seen a Ridge Racer like this!”

Play video

As always with Nintendo Switch Online, Ridge Racer 64 is only available with an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription. If your NSO subscription lapses, then you will have to renew it before you can jump into Ridge Racer 64 or any other game available via Nintendo Switch Online. In other words, this is not a true free download, but more of a glorified rental.

For more Nintendo Switch Online coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online deals — click here.