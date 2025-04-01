N64 Shooter Hit With Big Discount in New Sale

An iconic N64 game that was remastered a few years back is deeply discounted as part of a new promotion. More so than any other console that came before it, the Nintendo 64 was home to countless popular shooters. Some of these shooters that made big waves on the N64 included GoldenEye 007, Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, Perfect Dark, DOOM 64, Daikatana, South Park, Quake, and many others. Now, a revamped version of one N64 shooter from the past is available on non-Nintendo platforms, and it can currently be snagged for cheap.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this week, Forsaken Remastered has been met with a big discount. Originally released in 1998, Forsaken also came to PS1 and PC, but it was its N64 version that arguably ended up being the most well-known. In 2018, developer Nightdive Studios opted to return to Forsaken and remaster the game for PC and Xbox hardware. Now, it’s this edition for Xbox that is seeing a huge drop in cost.

Over on the Microsoft Store, Forsaken Remastered has seen a substantial cut in value and is now being sold for only $3.99. Typically, Forsaken Remastered retails for $19.99, which means that this is a discount of 80%. The deal has started this week and is set to last until later this month on April 12th. At that time, it will return to its standard cost.

While Forsaken is a bit divisive, the game is still looked back upon fondly for its fast-paced gameplay and impressive visuals. It also boasts a soundtrack that is considered one of the best to ever appear on Nintendo 64. Although it might be dated in some areas, there’s still a lot to love about Forsaken well over 25 years after its launch.

To learn more about Forsaken and whether or not it might be for you, you can get a look at the remaster’s official trailer and description here:

Forsaken

Play video

“An experiment gone wrong has ripped away the Earth’s atmosphere. Bathed in the scorching radiation of the sun, the planet has been condemned. Abandoned by all intelligent beings, what remains is a treasure trove of loot in the form of energy sources and weapons that has attracted the scum of the galaxy, all seeking a piece of the action. Oblivious to the dangers, the looters must navigate past mutant creatures and automated defense systems and outfight each other. The fun begins when you mount your gravity-defying cycle and become one of the rogues.

Flying through a network of underground tunnels you begin your quest to overcome the obstacles and unlock the puzzles. You’ll need to fight your way past blasting turrets, flying ships, sucking turbine fans, and piercing spikes to prove that you are the best!”