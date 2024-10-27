Classic Nintendo 64 Game Gets Best Discount Yet for Switch Remaster

An iconic Nintendo 64 game has seen its remastered iteration on Nintendo Switch discounted to a new low price. Since the launch of the Switch back in 2017, a slew of N64 games have made the jump to Nintendo’s latest console. Some of these re-releases have included Super Mario 64, GoldenEye 007, Star Fox 64, Paper Mario, Banjo-Kazooie, Pokemon Stadium, and a slew of others. Most of these N64 games have been available to play exclusively through Nintendo Switch Online, while others have been available for purchase separately on the eShop. Now, one game that fits into this latter category has received a fantastic sale that won’t last long.

From now until Friday, November 1st, Shadow Man Remastered has seen its price slashed by 60% on the Nintendo Switch. Typically, this revamped version of Shadow Man retails for $19.99, but it’s now going for only $7.99. To date, this is the best deal that has ever been seen for the remaster as previous sales on the eShop have only ever brought it down to $8.99 or $9.99.

First released in 1999, Shadow Man launched on the Nintendo 64 in addition to PS1, Sega Dreamcast, and PC. Despite being on so many platforms, Nintendo fans seemed to gravitate most toward the game as it was quite popular on N64. In 2022, Nightdive Studios opted to release a remaster of Shadow Man on Nintendo Switch to make it available to a wider audience on modern hardware. The PS4 version of the remaster also happens to currently be on sale on the PS Store, but that discount isn’t as good as the one on Switch.

One reason why Shadow Man Remastered is particularly great to pick up right now is because the game has major horror themes. In fact, the reason it’s currently on sale in the first place is likely because of Halloween. So if you’re looking for a Switch game to place this week with Halloween on the horizon, Shadow Man Remastered could be exactly what you’re looking for.

Shadow Man Remastered

“He is coming, stalking criminals in the spirit world and the real world. A possessed man is coming, a voodoo mask in his chest and lines of power in his back. Shadow Man is coming, trailing evil from Liveside to Deadside. To stop an apocalypse. To save your soul.

Stalk Criminals Across Two Worlds : Explore crime scenes in the Louisiana, Swamplands, a New York tenement, a Texas prison, the asylum and many other locales.

: Explore crime scenes in the Louisiana, Swamplands, a New York tenement, a Texas prison, the asylum and many other locales. Send Evil Back to Darkness : Go in armed with high-caliber guns or soul-destroying voodoo powers.

: Go in armed with high-caliber guns or soul-destroying voodoo powers. Unravel the Mysteries of Deadside : Gather sinister voodoo artifacts in order to solve puzzles.

: Gather sinister voodoo artifacts in order to solve puzzles. Live the Nightmare: Over 40 immersive cut-scenes and hours of in-game speech.

Shadow Man Remastered is a complete overhaul of the classic game with restored, previously cut content!”