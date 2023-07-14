Naraka: Bladepoint Compensates PS5 Players After Delayed Free-to-Play Launch

The massive, melee-focused battle royale game Naraka: Bladepoint just launched on the PS5 as a free-to-play game no less, but as one might be accustomed to by now with the release of an online game of that scale, the PS5 launch did not go as smoothly as some might've hoped. Scheduled to go live at a set time on July 13th, the game actually ended up going live due to a couple of issues that prevented a timely release. In lieu of those issues, Naraka: Bladepoint developer 24 Entertainment has promised PS5 players a couple of freebies as compensation, though some have expressed that there are still other problems affecting the game that need addressing.

In typical free-to-play fashion, the compensation gift is a mix of loot and resources used in-game. Naraka: Bladepoint's PS5 players get three free Regular Treasure Choice Gifts, 1,000 Tae, and 1,000 Spectral Silk. We haven't tried to claim the freebies just yet, but since PS5 players couldn't play the game at all and were only able to claim their gifts after the rollout finished, one would assume that any new PS5 player joining now could still get the same gift, but it's unclear how long these freebies will be offered. It also seems that the gift is only available to PS5 players and not to those on PC or Xbox.

Dear PS5 players,

Due to some technical issues with PlayStation Store, your journey to Morus Isle was delayed for 3 hours. We apologize for the inconvenience.

We appreciate your patience, and compensations for the delay are as follows:

While you're claiming that one if you're already playing on the PS5, it's worth grabbing the free PlayStation Plus pack for the game, too. That one is available in the add-ons section of the game's store page, and like some other PlayStation Plus packs given away in other battle royale games, this one offers a couple of in-game resources as well as an PlayStation-exclusive cosmetic. It's free if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber and can be found here if you want to claim it after signing into your account.

According to some, there are still some issues that the game needs to work out. Screen tearing has been an issue on the PS5 since the release early this morning, people said, though some have had mixed results with it improving over time or after a restart.