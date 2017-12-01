Play Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Before Launch by Signing Up for Closed Beta

This morning Bandai Namco revealed that Naruto fans can finally sign up for an exclusive closed beta for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, which will be taking place exclusively on PlayStation 4 on December 15 and 16. You can find the beta application right here.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker offers fans of the series a tantalizing prospect: Make your own custom ninja, or play as your favorite characters from the various Naruto timelines, in an epic four-vs-four online battle against other ninjas. You’re free to run, jump, and maneuver as you see fit, with all of the acrobatic agility of a trained ninja. Gather your friends and join forces to defeat the opposing team using over-the-top martial arts and Ninjutsu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see from the trailer above, battles get wild, and every player will have a role to play. It doesn’t always have to be a straight-up brawl, though. Bandai Namco is promising multiple game modes. Take a look at the official game description:

“Ninjas! Prepare to enter a world where only your skills and your communication with your team will matter! In NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER, teams of four from around the world will endure multiple types of battles, from protecting your flag, to breaking barriers for your team. Create your own custom character and combine skills from the 4 different battle types in order to become the strongest ninja in the Ninja League!”

If you’re a fan of the anime, this is going to be the ultimate game to lose yourself in. Make sure your Naruto-loving, PS4-owning buddies know about this so you can all sign up for the beta and play together before the game comes out! All of the specific play times are listed in the beta application form, so make sure to take note of those and plan accordingly!