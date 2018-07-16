Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker’s Second Open Beta Announced

Details on the times and dates for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker’s second open beta have now been announced with the next round of testing starting later this week.

Bandai Namco shared a tweet on Monday that included a graphic with all of the dates and times for the beta. Starting on July 19, the beta will be accessible on that day, July 20, and July 21 for a few hours each day until it ends early in the morning on July 22. This second open beta will also be available for both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, so all both of the console’s playerbases will get a chance to try it this time.

The text included with the original tweet also gave more details on how many maps and ninjutsus there would be in the second beta along with an announcement about the newly playable Yamato.

“The #ShinobiStriker Open Beta 2 starts July 19th!” the tweet read. “Experience 4 maps, 25 kinds of ninjutsus, new customization options + a new playable character, Yamato.”

For whatever reason, Bandai Namco has since deleted the tweet from the publisher’s account. Bandai Namco was actively replying to followers who commented on the announcement while answering questions and confirming that the beta would be available on the Xbox One, so it’s unclear if the tweet was deleted because of some error in the announcement or for an unrelated reason. Regardless, those who saw it were quick to save the image above while sharing it with the game’s community in the Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker subreddit.

If you haven’t been following along with the game’s development but now find your interest peaked at the prospect of getting into the open beta, you can see some of the game’s core features listed below. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi striker is scheduled to launch for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on August 31 with the release date reveal trailer above previewing some of the gameplay to come.