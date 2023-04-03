NBA 2K23 Gets New Update Before Season 6, Patch Notes Revealed

Visual Concepts has today released a new update for NBA 2K23 across all platforms before Season 6 begins at the end of this week. Currently, the NBA regular season is starting to wind down, which means that the playoffs will be here in just mere weeks. Despite the end of the NBA season coming up, though, Visual Concepts isn't looking to slow down at all when it comes to continued support for NBA 2K23.

With Season 6 of NBA 2K23 beginning at the end of this week on April 7th, today's new update brings about a number of changes under the hood that won't take effect until that date. As for the tweaks that can be found right now, Visual Concepts has altered a handful of things in relation to gameplay, MyTeam, and MyCareer game modes. All in all, this update for NBA 2K23 isn't a vast one, but it should play a larger part soon enough.

The full patch notes for today's new NBA 2K23 update can be found below.

GENERAL

• Preparations for NBA 2K23 Season 6, launching on Friday, April 7th, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST. Stay tuned for what we have in store!

• The "RM" stripe to honor former owner Red McCombs has been added to the San Antonio Spurs uniforms

• The "19" stripe to honor Willis Reed has been added to the New York Knicks uniforms

• The number color on the Los Angeles Lakers alternate uniforms has been corrected

• Resolved an issue with the Sacramento Kings crowd causing some fans to have the incorrect team logo on the back of their shirts

• The following players have had general likeness updates or adjustments made:

Precious Achiuwa (dynamic hair update)

Bol Bol (dynamic hair update)

Anthony Davis (dynamic hair update)

Aaron Gordon (dynamic hair update)

• The following historic players have received new or updated sculpts:

Craig Ehlo (dynamic hair update)

GAMEPLAY

• Fixed an issue that was allowing players to double-dribble after a pump fake without a violation called during 1v1 games

MyCAREER/CITY

• Continued improvements to performance and stability have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City

• Addressed an issue that could cause losing teams to get stuck in the Event Center when an event ends

• Fixed a timing issue with the "It's a Cole World" quest that could prevent it from being completed in rare circumstances

• The requirements to play games on the Dreamer Park court have been clarified to ensure all players know how to access them

• The Commentary Language option can now be adjusted from within MyCAREER mode

• Favorited clothing items will no longer appear at the end of the inventory list

MyTEAM/MyNBA/THE W

• Continued stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyTEAM, MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W.