NBA 2K24 Update 1.3 Goes Live With Patch Notes

Developer Visual Concepts has today pushed live a new update for NBA 2K24. Since its arrival earlier this month, those who have been playing NBA 2K24 have been providing a ton of feedback in relation to various problems that have been found in the annualized basketball title. Now, Visual Concepts has released a new update that should improve some of the most common complaints that fans have had.

As of this moment, update version 1.3 for NBA 2K24 is available to download and install. When it comes to the biggest changes seen in this patch, Visual Concepts has improved gameplay in relation to perimeter defense and dunks. A number of other fixes tied to MyCareer, the City, and Pro-Am sections of the game have been resolved. All in all, this update isn't a massive one, but Visual Concepts also noted that it's working on a far larger patch that should hit NBA 2K24 at some point in October.

"We are continuing to work towards resolving the most user-impacting issues being reported," said the NBA 2K24 development team in an accompanying statement today. "The team is currently working on an all-encompassing patch that will be releasing in early-mid October. That patch will contain fixes and improvements spanning the entire game, including a number of community-reported items that required a longer internal testing runway."

To get a full look at everything that has been fixed with the latest NBA 2K24 update, you can find the patch notes attached below.

NBA 2K24 Update 1.3 Patch Notes

GAMEPLAY

Tightened up perimeter defensive coverage checks to reduce "ghost contests"

Increased the make window size of open meter dunks

CITY/PRO-AM/REC/THEATER

A number of fixes to overall game stability while in the City have been made to improve user experience

Resolved an issue at the end of Rec games that would send the user to the game's main menu following a black screen

Functionality and stability improvements have been made to the Social Menu as we work to provide a more seamless experience

MyCAREER/QUESTS/PROGRESSION