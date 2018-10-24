‘NBA 2K Playgrounds 2’ Review: Cashing In a Bucket

When Saber Interactive released NBA Playgrounds some time ago, the team was intending to pick up the slack where NBA Jam left off with arcade-style basketball. Alas, it missed the mark, due to nuances with the gameplay and other issues that kept the score from being made.

With this sequel, backed by 2K Sports and its NBA 2K franchise, there are notable improvements made that push it ahead of the original, which is the good news. But then there’s also the bad — a stark reminder that 2K sure does enjoy its microtransactions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right off the bat, you’re hammered over the head with this notion, as you have to open up card packs to begin building up your roster. Pretty much the entire NBA league is locked unless you acquire cards and add them to your collection. Fortunately, you can get started on the right foot with a few packs, and earn more over the course of the game. It’s just a matter of dealing with the limitations you’re dealt at first.

For example, let’s say you want to play with your favorite hometeam. In my case, the Denver Nuggets. Only a couple of players from the team will be available, depending on if they’re in your packs or not. If they’re not, you’ll either have to grind with other players to attain them, or purchase a whole pack set for an additional $9.99 on top of the game’s core price.

This notion seems kind of bullying, honestly. I think Saber and 2K would’ve been better off just pricing the core game $10 more and giving us everything at once. Instead, this just seems like an unnecessary option that will slow the game’s momentum for some. (And keep in mind, even if you do take the “I can just earn more coins and play for free” route, it can take quite a while to get to that goal.)

Slight Issues, But the Gameplay Is Better

While I’m not a fan of this structure, I do like the fact that if you manage to get duplicate cards in Playgrounds 2, you’re not punished. Instead, that player’s skills will build up via XP and make them a better star player on your roster.

And there are outfits to buy if you’re feeling savvy. They’re mostly of the cosmetic variety, including some tremendously awful business suits. Fortunately, they’re optional and you can still get along just fine with the default street gear your players get.

Okay, that issue aside, let’s talk about the game itself, which is a notable improvement over the first. Shot timing was a huge problem in the first Playgrounds, with thunderous dunks turning into blunderous doinks (see what I did there?) and causing the AI-laden team to score. This time around, there’s a shot meter that can determine your success, and it’s fairly balanced so that bigger players have to shoot for the hoop, while three-pointers can be drained by those that have mastered them. (The meter will change in color from green to red, depending on their skill set.)

This makes a world of difference, even if the AI is still slightly unbalanced in some spots. For instance, you could easily come away with a steal but then someone from the other team miraculously snags it and then makes it to the dunk without penalty. This doesn’t happen too often, but when it does, it’s teeth-gnashingly frustrating. Even on an easier setting, we’ve seen this happen.

This brings up the idea of playing against others, and here’s where Playgrounds 2 truly benefits. As an arcade endeavor, it can be a lot of fun against opponents, especially in local contests where you can let the trash talk fly. We definitely recommend taking this route, as it’s sure to evoke some NBA Jam-laden memories (if the original game isn’t doing that already).

Bring Some Friends To the Party

Slight AI issues aside, the gameplay is responsive and enjoyable in spots, even if some shots and steals occasionally flub. It’s got more potential than the first anyway, and you can actually win here if you’ve got skill to back it up. Just try to go with an easier setting at first before you become accustomed to the game. Some of these players can be vicious.

Exhibition mode aside, there’s also a Season mode, in which you can take on various challenges as you make your way to a championship round. But it’s lacking the storytelling arc of other modes. Granted, it’s Playgrounds 2 so it wasn’t really necessary, but it would’ve been nice to have something to push the stakes a bit. Maybe some fantasy players or something like that.

You do earn star players this way, but it can be a bit of a grind to get there. And again, we’re reminded that there’s an option to unlock a much more loaded roster for a higher price. Again, something that could’ve easily been remedied with one simple price change.

There’s also a tutorial mode to walk you through the basics, but it’s just not interactive enough. Instead, you’ve got screens that walk you through how to do what, and…that’s it. It would’ve been nice to have a practice mode or a much more detailed explanation talking about the power-ups, which actually are pretty cool. They can either provide you with a speed boost or another advantage to get by; or throw off the opposing team with some sort of slowing effect. It can only be activated every once in a while during a match, but it’s fun to build up to.

Finally, the three-point mode is a great way to practice your outside shooting skill, in case you need to brush up and see how well the shooting system works. I do wish it was more competitive, but it’s a good way to become accustomed to the new shooting system.

A Better Game Than the First, But Still Work To Be Done

As for presentation, it doesn’t really go beyond what the first game did. But there’s a good deal of variety in the court settings around the world, including a fun San Francisco one that’s worth a visit. The players look a bit silly with their designs, but that’s kind of the idea, since this isn’t exactly a sim design. The game moves fluidly enough, and the side-scrolling action matches the tone of NBA Jam, to a certain extent.

The audio’s okay. The announcing isn’t even close to the Tim Kitzrow standard (as I call it), but it’s not annoying as some other games either. The music is a fun listen, though it’s not heavy on licensed stuff. And the sound effects fit the NBA standard, so fans will be pleased with that.

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 has come a long way over the original when it comes to being far more playable and offering a little more bang for the buck with its modes. And it’s actually fun in multiplayer, particularly if you have a few friends over. But I really wish Saber and 2K would’ve done away with the “buy in for $10 more” option and just raised the game price. They could’ve easily left in the cosmetics and still made a decent buck, and done away with the “hey, grind to get this player on your squad” mantra.

It does dilute from an otherwise good-performing game, one that’s sure to be a hit for those basketball fans that can’t quite get into the more serious NBA 2K. It’s bound to be fun for some, and is a notable improvement upon the first. But if we get a third go-around, let’s keep our fingers crossed that 2K isn’t leaning so heavily on the cash machine.

WWG’s Score: 3.5 out of 5.

(Dlsclaimer: A review code was provided by the publisher.)