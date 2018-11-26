‘NBA 2K19’ Posts Several Game Stats On Twitter

Ever since its release in late September, 2K Sports' NBA 2K19 has become the dominant basketball champ of the season, selling millions of copies and impressing fans nationwide. But now the official NBA 2K Twitter account has broken down just how popular the game is, with a number of statistics.

First off, the publisher touted that the game has managed to attract more than one million contests on a daily basis, which you can see in the tweet below. That's pretty impressive, with a lot of "ballers" showing off their stuff.

A lot has happened in #NBA2K19 this year… So we're dropping our favorite stats so far. For starters, over 1 million games are played daily, who you ballin with the most? #EveryonesOn pic.twitter.com/7SqCFEZtpm — NBA 2K19 (@NBA2K) November 26, 2018

Next up, it appears that a select few of these players select match-ups in which the legendary Michael Jordan takes on LeBron James to see who the real king of the court is. It's not a staggering number, but let's just say there's some interest.

👑🐐 Bron & MJ go at it 534 times per day in #NBA2K19. Who's your favorite?... #EveryonesOn pic.twitter.com/LVvWf1wqMW — NBA 2K19 (@NBA2K) November 26, 2018

And a lot of players really like Jordan. Like, over 10,000.

Meanwhile, seven times that number attempt to overtake James on his court. But how many actually succeed? Hmmmm.

🚫 Do you usually win or lose when you face Bron? #EveryonesOn pic.twitter.com/FUJjRzzZS0 — NBA 2K19 (@NBA2K) November 26, 2018

And as far as championship runs go, over 10,000 go for the championship ring, though not teams are broken down in terms of who the go-to team is. We're guessing the Warriors, but you never know…

Over 10k 💍's won daily. You got one yet? #EveryonesOn pic.twitter.com/RuAEKQ2tPb — NBA 2K19 (@NBA2K) November 26, 2018

This campaign has gotten a lot of feedback from fans, though there's obviously a bit of heckling when it comes to the game's microtransactions…

Also over 1 million costumers scammed! — 𝕀𝕊𝕆 ℤ𝕆 (@KevKnoxBurner) November 26, 2018

Over 2,000,000 lag outs — fifayoungboy (@fifayoungboy) November 26, 2018

Hit me with this stat then... how many times has the square button been pressed by the community since release? — Dylan Hoffman (@DylanHoffman014) November 26, 2018

And a lot, surprisingly enough, have asked for the NBA 2K15 servers to be restored, as they were shut down some time ago.

2k15 servers tho — JoshLikesMetal🤘🏼🍀 (@JoshLikesMetal1) November 26, 2018

So, yeah. Some interesting feedback here, but there's no denying NBA 2K19's sheer popularity.

NBA 2K19 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.