‘NBA 2K19’ Posts Several Game Stats On Twitter

By ComicBook.com Staff

Ever since its release in late September, 2K Sports' NBA 2K19 has become the dominant basketball champ of the season, selling millions of copies and impressing fans nationwide. But now the official NBA 2K Twitter account has broken down just how popular the game is, with a number of statistics.

First off, the publisher touted that the game has managed to attract more than one million contests on a daily basis, which you can see in the tweet below. That's pretty impressive, with a lot of "ballers" showing off their stuff.

Next up, it appears that a select few of these players select match-ups in which the legendary Michael Jordan takes on LeBron James to see who the real king of the court is. It's not a staggering number, but let's just say there's some interest.

And a lot of players really like Jordan. Like, over 10,000.

Meanwhile, seven times that number attempt to overtake James on his court. But how many actually succeed? Hmmmm.

And as far as championship runs go, over 10,000 go for the championship ring, though not teams are broken down in terms of who the go-to team is. We're guessing the Warriors, but you never know…

This campaign has gotten a lot of feedback from fans, though there's obviously a bit of heckling when it comes to the game's microtransactions…

And a lot, surprisingly enough, have asked for the NBA 2K15 servers to be restored, as they were shut down some time ago.

So, yeah. Some interesting feedback here, but there's no denying NBA 2K19's sheer popularity.

NBA 2K19 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

