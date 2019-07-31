NBA 2K20 Gameplay Reveal Date Announced

2K Games has revealed a trailer, loads of screenshots, and the ratings of NBA 2K20, but it hasn’t revealed gameplay of the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC basketball sim yet. That said, that’s going to change very soon. How soon? Like, tomorrow soon. Today, 2K Games took to Twitter and revealed it will unveil the gameplay of this year’s installment tomorrow. Unfortunately, it didn’t say when tomorrow, but presumably it will be sometime in the morning or early afternoon.

Further, it’s unclear how extensive the gameplay reveal will be. However, there’s a good chance we’ll see a lot of Anthony Davis, who’s the cover star this year alongside Dwayne Wade, who will probably also show up alongside the league’s biggest and best players like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, James Harden, and of course, Peja Stojakovic, who is rumored to be a secret 99-rated player in the game.

We heard people wanted #NBA2K20 Gameplay… 🗣 Coming tomorrow, set your notifications. — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) July 31, 2019

The official NBA 2K Twitter account also recently revealed our first look at Zion Williamson, this year’s highest-rated rookie who will be playing ball for the New Orleans Pelicans, hoping to fill in for Anthony Davis, who left for the Los Angeles Lakers to play with LeBron James. It also recently revealed the big changes coming to MyGM and other modes.

MyGM 2.0 is coming to #NBA2K20 This year’s mode is packed with new features for anyone looking to turn their franchise into a dynasty! Including: ✅ Action Points

✅ Score and Leaderboards

✅ Skill Tree w/ updated leveling structure Full Blog ➡️ https://t.co/zlWALU9klW — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) July 29, 2019

NBA 2K20 is poised to release on September 6 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It will cost $60. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming basketball sim, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, be sure to peep back in tomorrow to watch the gameplay trailer right here on Comicbook.