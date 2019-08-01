NBA 2K20 First Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Today, as it promised it would, 2K Games revealed the first ever gameplay trailer of NBA 2K20, which is set to release next month on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and even the Nintendo Switch. And as you would expect, in addition to revealing the installment’s gameplay, the trailer also features our best look at a number of players, including cover star Anthony Davis and the game’s highest-rated player, LeBron James. As for how it looks, well, it looks like NBA 2K19, but a tinsy bit better. That said, we probably won’t get a major graphical jump until 2020 or 2021, when the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett are available.

The trailer also shows some glimpses at some of the game’s new features, such as WNBA, which has been added to the game in some capacity. As you can see, the physics system looks a bit cleaner, which should lead to better dribbling. Meanwhile, we also no there’s going to be no more pushing in the game, which should make many players happy.

NBA 2K20 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on September 6, priced at $60. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming basketball sim, be sure to take a minute and have a quick peek at all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, below you can read more about the new entry via an official pitch:

“NBA 2K has evolved into much more than a basketball simulation. 2K continues to redefine what’s possible in sports gaming with NBA 2K20, featuring best in class graphics & gameplay, ground breaking game modes, and unparalleled player control and customization. Plus, with its immersive open-world Neighborhood, NBA 2K20 is a platform for gamers and ballers to come together and create what’s next in basketball culture.”

