NBA 2K20 Top 5 Rookie Ratings Revealed

Today, 2K Games revealed the top five rookie ratings in NBA 2K20, giving players an idea what youngsters they will want on their team when the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch game releases in a couple of months. And, as many expected, the number one overall pick, Zion Williamson, previously of Duke University, is the highest-rated rookie, with an impressive 81 overall rating.

As you will know, Zion Williamson didn’t have the most impressive NCAA Tournament back in March, but he was always going to be the number one overall draft pick by the New Orleans Pelicans, who will need him and his insane athleticism now that Anthony Davis left them for the Lakers.

Right behind Zion is JA Morant, last year’s standout at Murray State, who will be playing an important role in the Memphis Grizzlies’ rebuild. And right behind him is RJ Barrett, another Duke standout, who will be running things at Madison Square Garden with the New York Knicks. Rounding out the top five is Atlanta Hawks’ De’Andre Hunter, who’s coming off a national championship with Virginia, and Darius Garland, Vanderbilt’s top prospect ever who had his college career cut short due to injury. The guard will be playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Zion Williamson – 81 overall JA Morant – 79 overall RJ Barrett – 78 overall De’Andre Hunter – 77 overall Darius Garland — 77 overall

2K didn’t reveal any further rookie ratings, but it did reveal the top 20 players in this year’s installment, which is crowned by the man who has been the top-rated player since 2007: LeBron James.

LeBron James – 97 overall Kawhi Leonard – 97 overall Giannis Antetokounmpo – 96 overall Kevin Durant – 96 overall James Harden – 96 overall Steph Curry – 95 overall Anthony Davis – 94 overall Paul George – 93 overall Damian Lillard – 92 overall Joel Embiid – 91 overall Kyrie Irving – 91 overall Nikola Jovic – 90 overall Russell Westbrook – 90 overall Klay Thompson – 89 overall Karl-Anthony Towns – 89 overall Jimmy Butler – 88 overall Kemba Walker – 88 overall Donovan Mitchell – 88 overall Rudy Gobert – 88 overall Blake Griffin – 88 overall

NBA 2K20 will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch when it launches later this year on September 2. As always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts. How did 2K do?