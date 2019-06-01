NBA 2K20 Release Date Leaked

According to a new leak, NBA 2K20 will release on September 6, 2019, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, the “Legends Edition” will feature Dwayne Wade on the cover. The leak comes way of Reddit, where somebody posted a screenshot of what looks like some promotional material for the game. Interestingly, Dwayne Wade at one point tweeted out the image and more or less confirmed its legitimacy, but he has since taken the tweet down, presumably because 2K requested he take it down.

Unfortunately, the leak doesn’t contain any further details, but Nintendo Switch players are relieved to see the basketball sim is once again coming to the Nintendo console. With each release, the tech demand from the series only gets greater. In other words, Nintendo fans were worried this may finally be the year Switch support stopped, but it doesn’t look like that’s happening.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, like any leak, this should be taken with a grain of salt. However, everything here seems to check out. For one, Dwayne Wade on the Legends Edition cover isn’t very surprising, and September 6 is a Tuesday. Not only does the series typically release in early September, but it also typically releases on Tuesdays.

Whatever the case, we should be hearing more about the game quite soon. The title probably won’t be at E3, but it could be revealed next week right before the big show kicks off. If it isn’t, a reveal still has to come sooner rather than later, because September isn’t very far away.

As for what we can expect from the entry in the long-running sports sim series, who knows. 2K hasn’t really teased what changes it will make, but for a landmark release like 2020, you’d hope it would make some meaningful improvements and add some meaningful features.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from NBA 2K20?