NBA 2K21 Reveals Second Cover Athlete

The NBA 2K21 rollout continued on Wednesday morning with the second of three cover reveals for the upcoming installment of the popular basketball franchise. It was revealed on Tuesday that Portland Trailblazers All-NBA guard Damian Lillard would be on the cover of the current generation version of NBA 2K21. Just one day later, 2K Games announced that New Orleans Pelicans star forward and likely Rookie of the Year runner-up Zion Williamson will be on the cover of the game on next generation platforms.

(Photo: 2K Games)

Williamson, who was the first overall pick in last year's NBA draft, will cover the versions of the game released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year. 2K has said multiple times that there will be three cover athletes this year, but the third has yet to be revealed, and fans are wondering which version of the game that athlete will appear on. You can check out the full Williamson reveal teaser in the video at the top of the page.

The announcement of Williamson as one of the 2K21 cover athletes shouldn't come as much of a surprise, given the hype surrounding him during his first season in the league, as well as the fact that he introduced the first footage of the game earlier this year.

"It's one of those emotions I'm still processing," Williamson told The Undefeated. "It's a dream come true. At those AAU tournaments, you're looking at the cover thinking, 'That's gonna be me.' For it to happen that fast, it's a huge honor."

"It's always been a fun game, especially when you're with your friends at AAU tournaments," he added. "It's nothing but 2K, 2K tournaments and whoever thinks they're the best. Sometimes it's meeting up with other teams at the same hotel and seeing how far your 2K skills carry."

The 2K21 rollout will likely conclude on Thursday, when the final cover athlete is announced and pre-orders for the game begin. There's a good chance that the game's release date will also be announced at that time.

Williamson is the third New Orleans player to make the cover of a 2K game, following Chris Paul in NBA 2K8 and Anthony Davis in 2K13.

What do you think of Zion Williamson's 2K cover? Who do you think will be the third athlete on the front of the game? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.