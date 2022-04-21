NBA 2K22 Predicts NBA Finals Champion

✖

The NBA playoffs have now officially kicked off, which means that NBA 2K22 has now predicted who will actually be winning the championship at the end of this season. This is something that 2K Games has often done in the past when the NBA playoffs get into full swing. And while predictions like this often end up wrong due to the uncertain nature of sports, this estimate seems like one that could be quite accurate.

Based on a simulation that was run in NBA 2K22, it has been predicted that the Phoenix Suns will be the champions of the 2021-2022 NBA season when the Finals come to a close. The Suns finished with a 64-18 record this season, which was far and away the best in the league. As such, to see that NBA 2K22 would predict them to win the Finals isn't much of a shock.

As for who the Suns will face in the Finals, the Milwaukee Bucks are predicted to be the representative from the Eastern Conference. This would actually be a repeat of last year's NBA Finals if it were to happen. Previously, the Bucks happened to win the Finals in six games. This time around, NBA 2K22 predicts that the series will go seven games in total before the Suns end up winning.

When it comes to other notable predictions from this NBA 2K22 sim, the Brooklyn Nets are expected to beat the Boston Celtics in the first round. Based on how things are currently going in real life (the Celtics are up 2-0), it seems like this might not play out. The Philadelphia 76ers are also expected to take down the East's top seed in the Miami Heat in the second round, while the Memphis Grizzlies are predicted to beat the Golden State Warriors to face the Suns in the Western Conference finals.

Perhaps the most shocking prediction of all is that the Bucks will sweep the 76ers before then moving on to the NBA Finals. Based on the current hype around the 76ers, this would be a major upset if things played out in this way.

How do you feel about NBA 2K22's simulation of the NBA playoffs this year? Do you think that the Suns will actually end up winning the championship at the end of the year? Give me your own prediction either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.