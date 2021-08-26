NBA 2K22: The W Reveals New Features for Next-Gen Consoles

✖

Last year, NBA 2K21 introduced The W, a new game option that essentially merged the MyPlayer mode with the WNBA. Given its popularity amongst fans of the long-running basketball game franchise, it's no surprise that The W is returning for NBA 2K22, but it's coming back around this time with a few added features on next-gen consoles.

2K Games has revealed some brand new features coming to The W in this year's edition of the game. Similar to the previous MyPlayer journeys, The W will now have a player progression system that utilizes badges based on specific skills. There will also be additional off-day workouts and experiences, as well as some upgrades to The W Online.

All of these new additions and changes are coming exclusively to the next-gen editions of NBA 2K22 at launch, which means you'll be able to experience them on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Here's a full rundown of The W's new features in NBA 2K22:

New Player Progression – With a new badge progression feature, players will be able to earn badges to improve their games as they embark on the journey to become WNBA legends. Competing on the court or grinding it out in practice, players will be able to equip and upgrade badges to customize their MyPLAYER builds based on their unique specialties;

Off-Day Experience – The W introduces three new playable activities to make off-days count. Scrimmages, team practices, and contact workouts provide the opportunity for players to hone their craft as they develop throughout the season. In a franchise first, historic and current WNBA stars can be challenged in contact workouts to acquire new skills on one’s own path to greatness;

The W Online – Returning to NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S consoles, The W Online brings new ways to connect with the 2K community. Players will be able to link up with friends before the matchmaking process to take to the court as a team. By playing games in The W Online, players will be able to earn Season XP as they level up to earn new prizes and awards.

“Since introducing The W to NBA 2K, we’ve set out to develop one of the most comprehensive sets of game modes and features focused on a women’s professional league,” said Felicia Steenhouse, Senior Producer at Visual Concepts. “It’s grounded in authenticity and delivers an experience that honors and elevates some of the best ballers in the world: the women of the WNBA.”

NBA 2K22 is set to arrive in stores on September 10th. It will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.