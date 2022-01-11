NBA 2K22 Update 1.09 Available Now, Patch Notes Revealed

The latest update for NBA 2K22 has gone live today on both current-generation and last-generation platforms. As a whole, this update, which is version 1.09, is the first one that has come to NBA 2K22 in 2022. And while the patch is largely focused on providing a number of visual overhauls to various players in the game, it also happens to make one very notable gameplay tweak.

The big gameplay change that has now arrived in this NBA 2K22 update involves steals. Starting now, Visual Concepts has made an alteration that requires players to press the steal button if they actually want to intercept a pass. This is something that previously wasn’t required in order to steal the ball, but now, it’s something players will have to get used to if they haven’t already been doing it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the other big changes in this NBA 2K22 update, there isn’t very much of note. Visual Concepts also resolved a number of bugs and lingering problems that have been present in MyCareer and MyTeam. In addition, it also made stability improvements to the City and Pro-Am sections of the game. This definitely isn’t the biggest patch that NBA 2K22 has ever received, but it’s a solid way to start off the new year.

As mentioned, this new update for NBA 2K22 is available to download right now across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Conversely, if you would like to check out the full patch notes for this update, you can find them below.

GENERAL

The following players and coaches have received new scans and/or had general likeness or tattoo updates made to them:

New Scans: Rebecca Allen Juhann Begarin Monique Billings Brandon Boston Jr. Cierra Burdick Justin Champagnie Natasha Cloud Elena Delle Donne Blake Dietrick Chelsea Dungee Candice Dupree Megan Gustafson Tyasha Harris Bria Hartley Sam Hauser Walt Hopkins Betnijah Laney Isaiah Livers Marina Mabrey Erica McCall Kia Nurse Shey Peddy Katie Lou Samuelson Day’Ron Sharpe Jericho Sims Odyssey Sims Stephanie Talbot Alyssa Thomas Brodric Thomas Isaiah Todd Kia Vaughn Megan Walker Shatori Walker-Kimbrough Duane Washington Jr. Sydney Wiese Courtney Williams



General Updates: Jaylen Brown Mike D’Antoni Ayo Dosunmu Mitch Kupchak Eric Money Candace Parker Jordan Poole Otto Porter Jr. Derrick Rose Jeff Ruland Steve Stipanovich



Tattoo Updates: Saddiq Bey Aaron Henry DaQuan Jeffries Tre Jones Saben Lee Scottie Lewis Sandro Mamukelashvili Naji Marshall Jaden McDaniels Sean McDermott Leilani Mitchell Paul Reed Terry Rozier D’Angelo Russell Lamar Stevens Xavier Tillman McKinley Wright IV



GAMEPLAY

Added more variety to the CPU play calling

The user is now required to press the steal button in order to successfully intercept a pass

CITY/PRO-AM/REC

Various stability and performance improvements have been made throughout the City

MyCAREER/QUESTS

Continued fixes and adjustments have been made to improve the overall quest experience and ensure that all quests are tracking and completing properly

Fixed a rare issue that could cause long loading times going into the first affiliation game on the Knights rooftop court

MyTEAM

Resolved an end of game issue when Clutch Time games ended with a sudden death free throw in overtime

Addressed occasional clipping issues that could occur with certain cameras in Clutch Time games

MyNBA/THE W