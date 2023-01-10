NBA 2K23 Gets New Update Prior to Season 4, Patch Notes Revealed

2K Sports and developer Visual Concepts have recently released a new update for NBA 2K23 across all of the game's various platforms. Later this week, Season 4 of NBA 2K23 will finally begin and will add a ton of new content to the popular basketball sim. And while fans might have to wait a couple more days for Season 4 to start, a number of changes have now made their way into the title.

As of right now, update version 4.0 for NBA 2K23 is available to download. For the most part, Visual Concepts has laid the groundwork for Season 4 in this patch. Although many of these new features won't go live until Season 4 begins on Friday, January 13th, there are a number of other adjustments that have been made.

Per usual, a number of bug fixes and gameplay alterations have been made in this new patch as we've come to expect in the past. Beyond this, NBA 2K23 has also received some new likeness improvements to a number of current and former players. These likeness fixes are only found on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC versions of the game, however.

If you'd like to see the full patch notes for this new NBA 2K23 update across "new gen" and "current gen" platforms, you can find them attached below.

NEW GEN PATCH UPDATE 4.0

GENERAL

Preparations for NBA 2K23 Season 4, launching this Friday, January 13th, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST. Stay tuned for what we have in store!

A new game mode, Eras Quick Play, will launch alongside Season 4 this Friday. This new mode is accessible from the Play Now menu and allows you to experience quick play historic matchups with full presentation filters/overlays from any of our supported Eras

Resolved a rare disconnect that could occur in Play Now Online games when toggling camera settings

The Bob Lanier "16" stripe has been added to the Detroit Pistons uniforms (available in the next roster update)

Fixed some visual issues with the City courts for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, and San Antonio Spurs

The following players have had general likeness updates or adjustments made: Bol Bol James Bouknight (tattoo update) Oshae Brissett (tattoo update) Clint Capela Jordan Clarkson Mike Conley Torrey Craig (tattoo update) Anthony Davis DeMar DeRozan (tattoo update) Keon Ellis (dynamic hair update) Paul George Aaron Gordon Brandon Ingram Josh Jackson Derrick Jones Jr. (tattoo update) Kai Jones Kyle Kuzma (tattoo update) Damian Lillard (tattoo update) Nassir Little (tattoo update) JaVale McGee Kristaps Porzingis Julius Randle Austin Reaves Terry Rozier Domantas Sabonis Ben Simmons (tattoo update) Jayson Tatum (tattoo update) Duane Washington (dynamic hair update) Jaylin Williams (tattoo update)

The following historic players have received new or updated sculpts: Winston Bennett Michael Curry Greg Foster George Gervin Eddie Jones Jason Kidd Greg Kite Milt Palacio Blair Rasmussen Brian Scalabrine



GAMEPLAY

Reduced on-ball steal effectiveness when reaching across the ball handler's body and from behind

Medium Anklebreaker reactions have been removed from Triple Threat moves

Fixed a rare issue that would cause the player to go beneath the floor if a screen wipe appeared while he was performing a user-controlled rim hang

MyTEAM

Addressed zoom and camera focus issues in Triple Threat Online games

Fixed an issue with images not loading for Uniform Cards in Option Packs

Lineup rules will now ignore boosted Dynamic Duo gem colors for player cards

MyNBA/THE W

Continued stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W

Addressed a hang in MyNBA that could occur when going into the Trade Finder menu

Season awards in MyNBA can now be overridden with players at positions different from the initial winner

Resolved a rare hang in MyNBA that could occur when simulating through the season with a highly customized league

Shoes in The W that do not match MyPLAYER's signed brand can now be equipped in the Street look.

CURRENT GEN PATCH UPDATE 4.0

Players will now be displayed as expected when viewing a friend's Locker Room in Play Now Online

Chairs will now properly appear in locker room cut scenes during Quick Play games

A variety of improvements have been made throughout the game when interacting with menus using a mouse

The following players have had general likeness updates or adjustments made: Toni Kukoc



Added more ball/rim interaction variety on made shots rather than all swishes

Fixed an issue where the Posterizer and Rise Up badges would not be displayed properly in-game

NEIGHBORHOOD

Fixed a rare issue where the Moat court floor could change while moving the camera

While events are running, the Deuces courts should now have proper lighting at night

Resolved a visual issue that could occur when navigating through your Quest journal

MyCAREER

The Next Badge Upgrade menu that is displayed at half-time should now properly show the next upgrade you are closest to earning

Resolved an issue where players could end on a blank page when attempting to edit a previously saved jump shot in the Jump Shot Creator

Fixed an issue where the team logo would not display on the My Matchup menu

MyTEAM

JORDAN CHALLENGE

Multiple graphical updates have been made to improve overall visual fidelity with the time period for specific games

Various visual and lighting fixes have been made for the "Father's Day Victory" game

Chris Mullin and Wayman Tisdale will now correctly appear in warm-ups during the "Got Next" game

MyLEAGUE