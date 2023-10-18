NBA 2K24 Season 2 Update Reveals Cyborg Skin, Massive Level 40 Reward

This Friday, NBA 2K24 will roll over into Season 2 in MyCareer and MyTeam. After six weeks of working toward Diamond Kyrie Irving, players will have a new 40-level battle pass to work through. As always, this pass includes all kinds of new content to earn across both modes and features several updates to keep things fresh. Plus, many of the new items are Halloween-themed, to help celebrate the upcoming holiday. That said, NBA 2K24's Season 2 is introducing some truly odd new cosmetics. It's hard to imagine Robocop infiltrating NBA 2K24, but that's happening this Friday.

NBA 2K24 Season 2 MyCareer

The big addition to MyCareer in Season 2 is the new cyborg skin. Of course, to earn this, you'll need to buy the new season pass for real money, but it includes the skin, 45,000 VC, 25,000 MyTeam Points, and an alternate version of the MyTeam Level 40 reward, in addition to several other new items. If you don't buy the pass, you can still unlock a new Mascot Costume featuring either Memphis, Sacramento, or Milwaukee's mascot and a new Floor Setter to lock in your badges.

The team is also adding several new player templates to build your created character with. These 20 newcomers include Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Blake Griffin, and Dwight Howard. Plus, there are several new archetypes from the 2K community, giving you even more versatility for building your own player.

NBA 2K24 Season 2 MyTeam

Over in MyTeam, the new Level 40 reward is 94 OVR Diamond Wilt Chamberlain. As mentioned above, you can get a version of him with alternative artwork if you buy the season pass. Additionally, for buying the season pass you will also automatically unlock 91 OVR Amethyst Donovan Mitchell and a Hall of Fame Hyperdrive badge card. It's hard to imagine Mitchell being as dominant as Giannis Antetokounmpo was last season, but he's sure to be a quality player for your team.

Additionally, if you're able to complete every mode during Season 2, you'll unlock Diamond Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Amethyst Terry Dischinger is the reward for finishing all three rounds of Salary Cap this season, and Level 35 will unlock Amethyst Coach Greg Popovich. The other big cards we know for the start of the season are Diamond versions of Tim Duncan, Carmelo Anthony, and Michael Jordan. Over the next six weeks, there will be plenty of other additions, but 2K is keeping those close to its chest for now. Unfortunately, Season 2 doesn't include any new wrinkles on modes or further levels of Domination for offline players, but those will likely start to drop over the next few seasons.

NBA 2K24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Season 2 drops on October 20.