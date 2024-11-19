NBA 2K25 Patch Notes Revealed for Update 3.0

The patch notes for NBA 2K25 update 3.0 have today been revealed alongside the launch of the new title update. Since launching back in September, NBA 2K25 has already progressed through its first two seasons of content. Now, with Season 3 set to get underway in a little over a week, Visual Concepts has let loose a substantial new update that paves the way for what lies in wait.
Outside of preparing for Season 3, this new NBA 2K25 update also makes a number of changes to the basketball sim right away. Some of these tweaks are tied to the likenesses of certain players, while other visual changes have come to various courts and jerseys. Visual Concepts has also made a couple of gameplay refinements to NBA 2K25 with this patch while also overhauling MyTeam and MyCareer just a bit.
To see all of these changes for yourself, you can get a look at the full patch notes for this new NBA 2K25 update attached below.
NBA 2K25 Update 3.0 Patch Notes
GENERAL
- Preparations for NBA 2K25 Season 3, launching on Friday, November 29th, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM GMT. Stay tuned for what we have in store!
- The “Mutombo 55” tribute decal has been added to the Denver Nuggets court floor
- The Jerry West tribute decal and commemorative “Five” decal have been added to the Golden State Warriors court floor
- The Jerry West tribute decal has been added to the Memphis Grizzlies court floor
- The Marc Gasol retired jersey banner has been added to the Memphis Grizzlies arena
- The Toronto Raptors City floor has been updated
- The number color on the Denver Nuggets ’85-’93 jersey has been corrected
- The neckline on the Phoenix Suns ’92-’00 jersey has been corrected
- The following current-day uniforms have been updated (will be reflected after the next roster update):
- Brooklyn Nets (new sponsor patch)
- Detroit Pistons (new sponsor patch)
- Golden State Warriors (Al Attles “16” commemorative patch)
- Houston Rockets (new sponsor patch)
- Minnesota Timberwolves (new sponsor patch)
- Phoenix Suns (new sponsor patch)
- Portland Trail Blazers (new sponsor patch)
- Sacramento Kings (new sponsor patch)
- The following players have received hair dynamics updates:
- A.J. Lawson
- Coby White
- DaRon Holmes II
- Dereck Lively II
- Gary Trent Jr.
- Isaiah Collier
- Jonathan Kuminga
- Jrue Holiday
- Kawhi Leonard
- Luguentz Dort
- Myles Turner
- Paul George
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- In Roster Creator, the list will no longer jump to a random new player when a player is removed from a team
- In Edit Player, the camera will now stay locked in the previous view when cycling between players
GAMEPLAY
- Reduced the effectiveness of bump steals immediately after a change of possession
- Right Stick Defense will now only perform hands up and no longer jump to contest layups or attempt strips
- Added slightly longer “stuns” to ball handlers after successful steals to give the defense a better chance to recover the loose ball
- Players are now prevented from jumping to block out of layup strips before the strip can properly play out
- Fixed a rare issue in off-ball deny that would cause the offensive player to be unable to move
- Fixed an issue that caused users to be forced to pass the ball immediately after fake passing on the inbound in a 3v3 or 5v5 match in the City
- AI-controlled team defensive adjustments will no longer mistakenly affect MyCAREER user AI teammate defenders
- The timeout counter will no longer deduct an extra timeout during the last minute of the 4th quarter in WNBA games
- Fixed a couple cases of the shot clock improperly resetting or deducting time after unexpected ball to rim contact
- Fixed an issue where the last few plays in a playbook would not show up in Favorite Plays due to size limitations
- The Rebound and Tempo settings can now be edited when the Adaptive Coaching Engine is disabled
- Defensive Matchups will no longer potentially be reset after a timeout is called
- Addressed issues related to “wall pass” physics in Cage Match games
CITY / PRO-AM / REC / THEATER / PROVING GROUNDS
- The City will be receiving a complete holiday-themed makeover for the start of Season 3
- Many improvements to performance and stability have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City
- Ensured that the Top 10 icon and Max +1 badge reward are only awarded to players that are both Top 10 ranked and have a REP level of Legend I or greater
- The time remaining will now appear on screen when activating a 2XP coin
- Fixed a slight delay that could occur when loading into MyCOURT and other venues in the City
- The “Like This Player” feature in the Theater will now correctly assign likes to the player selected
- Pro-Am courts and uniforms will now properly update for all users when being edited while in the arena
- Fixed a hang that could occur in MyCOURT when quitting out just after completing a game
MyCAREER / QUESTS / PROGRESSION
- Multiple fixes and adjustments have been made to improve the overall quest experience and ensure proper progression and quest completion throughout the mode
- Fixed a hang that could occur in gameplay following certain record-breaking cinematic sequences
- Fixed a rare blocker that could occur with certain Personal Goal quests toward the end of the first NBA season
- Fixed a rare hang that could occur when loading a MyCAREER save file
- Fixed an issue with the Workout Warrior quest that could prevent it from tracking correctly on additional saves
- Ensured that teammates involved in Personal Goal objectives will be available for games needed for quest completion
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the objective from being completed for making the All-Rookie team as part of the New Balance endorsement quest
- The GOAT Moment for winning all regular season games will now correctly unlock
- Resolved an issue that could prevent Daily/Weekly quests from being available on all saves
- Custom jumpshots can now be properly deleted when 50 or more have been created
MyTEAM
Triple Threat Park
- Voice chat with your opponents is now enabled in 3v3 “Co-Op” games
- Resolved a hang that could occur when checking court status
- Ensured season rewards for MyPLAYERs were accessible through the Appearance menu
- Triple Threat Park games will now be included in the Stats section of MyTEAM Player Cards
- Updated the positioning of the MyPLAYERs watching Triple Threat Park games to keep them off the court and facing the correct direction
Showdown
- Addressed an issue where the player would visually see the 3 win rewards rather than their correct weekly rewards
Challenges
- Tracked Challenges will now clear when completed
- Fixed an issue where Dynamic Goals would appear duplicated in the Challenges menu
Miscellaneous
- Various updates have been made to the Exhibitions menu to ensure responsiveness and accurate reporting of partially filled requirements
- Coaching staff for teams with custom logos will no longer wear 76ers gear
- Fixed an issue with some Takeover cards showing an incorrect special ability
- Addressed an issue where Dynamic Duo badge boosts were not correctly displayed to players
- Updated certain Ball Drop boards to prevent the ball from getting stuck
- Addressed an issue which could cause an invisible ball in Freestyle
- Players with boosted overall ratings from Dynamic Duos will now show those boosts in the On The Fly Lineup menu in Coach Gameplan
- Various additional updates and fixes to MyTEAM’s menus and features have been made to improve the overall experience
MyNBA / THE W
- Various stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W
- Fixed a hang that could occur when simulating after loading certain custom settings files in MyNBA and MyWNBA
- Fixed a hang that could occur when winning a Conference Championship game on a buzzer beater
- Resolved an issue that could cause losing players to appear in the championship celebration in MyNBA
- Defensive settings will no longer reset to automatic when Adaptive Coaching is turned off during games
- Face paint rewards will now appear correctly in the Appearance menu in The W
- Fixed a hang that could occur when loading a save in The W after viewing the post-Finals press conference
- Custom shoes will now appear properly for opponents in The W Online games
PC
- Various stability and performance optimizations have been made to enhance the overall experience
- Fixed some instances of user-reported hitching in the City when playing on certain video settings