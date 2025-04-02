NBA 2K25 Season 6 Gives Tracy McGrady Center Stage

Season 5 in NBA 2K25 is right around the corner, which means it’s almost time for Season 6 and all of the new rewards it’ll bring. This go-around, the developers at Visual Concept are putting NBA legend Tracy McGrady on the cover, though you won’t be picking him up as a player in MyTeam. Instead, this season is all about the smooth-shooting offense that T-Mac was known for.

As always, Season 6 comes with a brand new Season Pass for players to work through. This pass includes rewards for MyTeam and MyPlayer, so you can play in whatever mode you want to earn everything. And those rewards are juicy. MyPlayer is headlined by a new Cap Breaker, while MyTeam fans will get access to several high-rated cards.

Here are some of the MyPlayer rewards for NBA 2K25 Season 6:

Level 12 – Rainbow Eyes

Level 16 – What ya Gonna do Teammote

Level 20 – Crunch Minnesota Timberwolves Mascot

Level 21 – Boosted REC Socks (15% REP Bonus)

Level 23 – Dreads with Jewelry

Level 32 – Love for Me Teammotes (NG)

Level 36 – Historic NBA Jersey

Level 38 – Cargo Shorts

Level 39 – Hooded Stealth Figure

Level 40 – +1 Cap Breaker (NG)

As mentioned, MyTeam players won’t get a new version of Tracy McGrady, but they will get several players that might make your team. Things start with a Diamond Luka Doncic at Level 1, who can evolve up to a Pink Diamond, making him a great starter card. Like last season’s Victor Wembanyama, it’s not the best version of the young Lakers star, but you’ll get a taste of how good Luka can be in 2K25.

Here are some of the MyTeam rewards for NBA 2K25 Season 6:

Level 1 – EVO Luka Doncic (Diamond to Pink Diamond)

Level 10 – Pink Diamond Robert Williams III

Level 18 – Graffiti Basketball

Level 20 – Galaxy Opal Rafer Alston

Level 30 – Dark Matter Grant Hill

Level 32 – Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack

Level 37 – Dark Matter Premium Player Door Game

Level 38 – Legend Badge

Level 40 – 100 OVR Tim Duncan

On top of the free rewards, players can purchase the Season 6 Pro Pass to earn extra rewards in MyTeam and MyPlayer. You’ll earn a few rewards as soon as you purchase the pass, but you’ll have to earn the rest. Here are a few highlights from the paid pass:

Dark Matter John Wall (automatic)

Sir C.C. – Cleveland Cavaliers Mascot (automatic)

Blue Digi One Leg Up Sweatpants (automatic)

Level 3 – Tracy McGrady Toronto Raptors Jersey

Level 19 – Pink Diamond Coach Tracy McGrady

Level 30 – ‘Slamson; – Sacramento Kings Mascot

Level 37 – 99+ OVR Premium Option Pack

Finally, a new season in 2K25 means new things to do in the game’s WNBA mode, The W Online. As always, there are several Weekly Goals to complete and a heaping helping of WNBA-themed rewards on the Season Pass.

Here are some of the rewards you can earn in The W Online:

Weekly Goals

Sheryl Swoopes Jersey Dress

Taurus Top + Necklace

Gemini Top + Necklace

8 Game Team Accelerator Boost

Green Release Arm Sleeve

Astronaut Helmet

Anti Social Social Club Race Helmet

8 Game Team Resilience Boost

Season Rewards

Golden State Valkyries Jersey Card

Los Angeles Sparks Say Her Name Jersey

Dallas Wings Jersey Card

Chicago Sky Say Her Name Jersey

Candace Parker Coach Card

Candace Parker Game Changer Jersey

What do you think of NBA 2K25 Season 6? Let us know in the comments below.